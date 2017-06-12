22°
Ipswich respite centre receives car following fundraiser

Ashleigh Howarth | 12th Jun 2017 10:04 AM
WONDERFUL CAUSE: Ipswich Community Services manager Caylie Field and Chris Hunter from Llewellyn Motors.
WONDERFUL CAUSE: Ipswich Community Services manager Caylie Field and Chris Hunter from Llewellyn Motors. Contributed

AN Ipswich respite centre which assists people living with Alzheimer's has received a generous donation following a successful fundraiser which was held at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club.

Rosemary Cottage, based in East Ipswich, received a brand new Holden Captiva from funds raised by the Rotary Club of Greater Springfield and the Llewellyn Local Legends at their recent gala cocktail party.

The donation of the car will be a big benefit to the centre, as carers will be able to take the centre's clients out so they can participate in small group outings, community functions and excursions which they would otherwise be unable to partake in.

Rotary Club of Greater Springfield president Chris Steinback said he was pleased his club could give back to such a worthy organisation.

"The Rotary Club is excited to assist in association with Llewellyn Motors and the Llewellyn Local Legends Support Program in the procurement and support of the brand new Holden Captiva for the centre's well earned use," he said.

The fundraiser was a platform for carers to tell the community how Alzheimer's affects families.

Alzheimer's is a disease with currently no cure. With an ageing population the number of people with the disease is increasing each year. It is a disease that impacts family and friends with the majority of carers being clinically depressed, sleep deprived, anxious and in desperate need of some time out with their loved one attending respite. The centre based respite provided by "Rosemary Cottage" in Ipswich provides the social support critical in providing relief necessary for carers and reliable ongoing support for the client.

