Ipswich police pursuit: Polair chase comes to dramatic end

Police have charged three people after a stolen vehicle was allegedly driven dangerously through the Ipswich area yesterday.

It will be alleged at 4pm police attempted to intercept a stolen sedan they observed travelling through Lowood, however the car failed to stop and drove away at speed.

POLAIR 2 was notified and later located the vehicle, continuing to track the car as it travelled through Ipswich.

Police successfully deployed tyre deflation devices along Redbank Plains Rd at Redbank Plains at 5pm, and the damaged vehicle allegedly continued to travel through Bellbird Park and Redbank.

Officers followed for a short period of time before boxing the car in along Monash Rd, causing minor damage to a police vehicle.

Two men and a woman were taken into custody at the scene.

An 18-year-old Woodridge man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, driving without a licence, failure to stop motor vehicle and driving unregistered.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A 23-year-old Woodridge man has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 3.

A 20-year-old Woodridge woman has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing and is due to appear In Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 3.