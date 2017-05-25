Ipswich park cordoned off after man dies

EMERGENCY services were called to an Ipswich park yesterday after a man collapsed.

The incident at Riverheart Parklands, near the car park, was reported to police by Queensland Ambulance just after 2pm.

Four crews arrived to assess the situation and the area was cordoned off with tape.

It was found a 65-year-old man had died.

The sudden death was deemed non-suspicious and likely the result of natural causes.

A report will go to the coroner for examination.