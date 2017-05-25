25°
News

Ipswich park cordoned off after man dies

Helen Spelitis
| 25th May 2017 8:33 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

EMERGENCY services were called to an Ipswich park yesterday after a man collapsed.

The incident at Riverheart Parklands, near the car park, was reported to police by Queensland Ambulance just after 2pm.

Four crews arrived to assess the situation and the area was cordoned off with tape.

It was found a 65-year-old man had died.

The sudden death was deemed non-suspicious and likely the result of natural causes.

A report will go to the coroner for examination. 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich police sudden death

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Sunday arvo footy just got bigger

Sunday arvo footy just got bigger

Robelle Parklands to host live footy on the big screen

93 years old and still pumping iron

GOOD TIMES: 93-year-old Second World War veteran Ken Smith is glowing with health as he takes part in a program run by Active Body Conditioning at Goodlife Health Club. Ken is pictured with exercise physiologist Emily Beck.

Ken's exercise fix great for his body, mind and soul

Ipswich woman's last chance to spend time with dying dad

LIFELINE: Ride-sharing job allows Bryr Brannigan to spend time with terminally ill dad, Patrick.

HOW Uber changed this local family's life

Police release image, video of 2016 hit and run

The vehicle involved could be a 1988-1997 model Toyota Hilux.

The vehicle involved could be a 1988-1997 model Toyota

Local Partners

Sunday arvo footy just got bigger

Robelle Parklands to host live footy on the big screen

Ipswich park cordoned off after man dies

Police tape Photo Jorge Branco / Caboolture News

Emergency services were called to an Ipswich park yesterday

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

ABC2 slammed over football exhibition match coverage

ABC2 slammed for cringe-worthy pre-match coverage of the Sydney FC play Liverpool exhibition game

'Bulls--t!' Lisa Wilkinson grilled over Karl's pay packet

Join us for a Great Night as we Proudly present Lisa Wilkinson

“And you believe everything you read?”

Rebel Wilson trial: The secret we never could have known

Rebel Wilson outside court

“Most people wouldn’t know it exists,” she said.

Janet’s back in the ring

Marta Dusseldorp returns in season three of the TV series Janet King.

Season three of ABC's legal drama delves deeper than ever before.

Game of Thrones drops new trailer for season 7

Game of Thrones fans have been given a new trailer for season 7.

Fans are finally getting a full-throttled peak at season seven.

How true-blue train driver became a TV star

Bernie Baker stars in the TV series Railroad Australia.

Fan reactions still surprise Bernie Baker.

Conviction for Snapchat body shaming of elderly woman

Dani Mathers was arrested after snapping a photo of a naked, elderly woman in a US gym and posting it on social media. Picture: Supplied

Model convicted for secretly snapping and posting a naked gym pic

TOTALLY UNIQUE, PRIVATE &amp; CONVENIENT!

9 Ranch Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 3 $369,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is totally unique & loaded with charm & personality. Not only does it not look like every other home from the front...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT!

61 Cothill Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $329,000

This classically styled period family home sits on a level 870m2 block that can be easily & cost effectively sub-divided (subject to ICC approval) so that you can...

GREAT VALUE CHARACTER HOME (Circa 1900) + BIG SHED ON 890SQM

6 Mary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 4 Offers From...

Classic, picture perfect "Queenslander" boasting traditional wraparound verandah situated on a generous, elevated 890sqm corner block in a sought after location...

LOCATION COUNTS!

27 Willowtree Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Situated in the very popular 'Fair View Rise' Estate, Flinders View this wonderful property is conveniently located a few minutes' drive to Ipswich City Centre and...

Immaculate &amp; Affordable

2 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 2 $345,000

This immaculate low set brick home just screams value for money and is situated on a corner block in the heart of Yamanto. This beautiful home consists of three...

Owner Committed Elsewhere

2/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Great opportunity to purchase this low maintenance free standing duplex, which positioned in the most central location, so close to amenities. - Expected rental...

4 Bedroom Home in a Quiet Pocket of Rangeville.

144 Curzon Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

There's nothing more appealing than a Toowoomba home with charm & this one comes with all the trimmings. This quaint property sits on a private, fully fenced block...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $265,000

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $369,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!