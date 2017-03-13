32°
Ipswich's newest butcher to open this weekend

Anna Hartley
| 13th Mar 2017 2:54 PM
Steve and Ken along with their partners have opened Two Butchers at Orion.
Steve and Ken along with their partners have opened Two Butchers at Orion.

TWO couples have teamed up to open Orion's first dedicated butcher.

Two Butchers, located opposite Coles, will host a grand opening on Saturday.

Lauren Fitzjohn co-owns the shop with her partner Steve McMeniman and Ken and Emily Kearney.

Steve and Ken worked together as butchers years ago before Steve became a police officer.

"That's where we met. I'm a constable in the mounted police," said Lauren.

"He then left to work with fire and rescue in the mines. We were having a baby and we wanted him to be closer.

"One day we were walking through Orion, which is our local shopping centre, and I noticed there wasn't a butcher. It went from there."

Lauren said the Springfield couple hoped one day to buy a farm in Boonah and raise their own cattle.

"We want to keep it local. For now we get our meat supplied from a farm in Warwick," she said.

"We met the farmer out there and looked at the cattle.

"I think people want to know where their meat comes from these days."

The grand opening of Two Butchers will be held Saturday from 4pm.
 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  butcher

