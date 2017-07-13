21°
News

Ipswich mum kicks drugs after first arrest

Sherele Moody
| 12th Jul 2017 9:05 AM Updated: 13th Jul 2017 12:24 PM
An Ipswich mum is no longer iusing drugs after being busted.
An Ipswich mum is no longer iusing drugs after being busted. John Gass

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AN IPSWICH mum's first brush with the law was enough to stop her using drugs.

Kerry-Ann Maree Dodt on Wednesday pleaded guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court to two charges of possessing drugs that were found in her Gatton home in May 2015.

A police search of the premises unearthed about 9.3g of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

Dodt's then partner was also charged and has already been sentenced.

Sentencing Dodt to two years jail with immediate parole, Justice Helen Bowskill told the 41-year-old she was glad to hear the defendant had not touched ice since her arrest.

Justice Bowskill also noted Dodt's previously clean criminal history, her attempts to rehabilitate and her decision to plead instead of going to trial.

Justice Bowskill said Dodt could lose contact with her three children, all aged under 15, if she started using again.

"You don't have to spend very long in court to fully understand the completely catastrophic effects of this drug (ice) on people who use it, their family and their friends and the resulting crimes," Justice Bowskill said.

"It's an horrific, horrific drug.

"If you breach your parole in any way you will find yourself in custody."

- NewsRegional

Topics:  brisbane supreme court drugs ice justice helen bowskill kerry anne maree dodt marijuana

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
LEAKED POLL: 41% want new blood for Ipswich mayor

LEAKED POLL: 41% want new blood for Ipswich mayor

ReachTEL survey reveals majority yet to make up minds on next leader

Disability access issue could force redesign of new trains

A New Generation Rollingstock train at Ipswich.

New Generation trains plagued with more design problems

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

PHOTOS: Rare Ipswich home on market for close to $1 million

Knockmoyra

Plenty of history on offer for third buyer of prestigious home

Local Partners

CRUSHING BLOW: Maroons' Origin dynasty begins again

Kevin Walters' Maroons produced one of the finest fightbacks as an old dog and two young pups inspired Queensland's epic series-clinching win.

CCC charge Ipswich man with child exploitation offences

The man is expected to appear in court on 25 July

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

WOODY Harrelson never told his wife, Laura Louie, about his infamous 2002 foursome — that was someone else’s job.

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

Nicole Kidman in a scene from the movie The Beguiled.

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, spellbinding Kidman makes up for.

Excellent Development Potential

101 Lobb Street, Churchill 4305

Commercial Big 8,094 m2 block situated in a progressive area with zoning that ... $510,000

Big 8,094 m2 block situated in a progressive area with zoning that enables multiple options for development. andbull; 8,094m2 block with a 40 metre* frontage and...

Commercial Block DA Approval For Shops/Offices

66 Grace Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/office complex andbull; ... $550,000 + GST

andbull; 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/office complex andbull; Adjacent to the new Town House complex with additional stages under...

MUST BE SOLD-PLEASE BRING OFFERS!

74 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

OFFERING INSPECTIONS BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL LOCAL HARRISVILLE AGENT RICKY QUINN 0418 756 836 TO BOOK YOUR PRIVATE VIEWING TODAY! Neat as a pin, this property...

UNDER CONTRACT!

31 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 Under Contract!

Here's an opportunity that doesn't come by everyday. Calling all investors, business owners or even those thinking of starting a business and working from home.

Large Block On CBD Fringe

7 Omar Street, West Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $349,000

This Queenslander home sits on over 1200sqm on the western fringe of the Ipswich CBD. Extensive renovations have combined the colonial charm, with a modern vibe.

Renovated Cottage just minutes from CBD

28 Elizabeth Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 3 1 Auction 26/7/17 @...

This South Toowoomba cottage has received a quality refurbishment whilst still capturing all of the style and character expected of a quaint 1950's built home.

Clear Instructions - MUST BE SOLD

26 Elizabeth Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 3 1 1 Auction 26/7/17 @...

This South Toowoomba Cottage has received some touches of modern elegance whilst still capturing all the class and style of a 1950's cottage. On offer is - 3...

Yamanto High Profile Opportunity

Lot 2 Warwick Road, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Conceptual layouts for development comprising warehouse and storage buildings of 1,200m and ... Expressions of...

Conceptual layouts for development comprising warehouse and storage buildings of 1,200m and 8,000m over the land take advantage of the superb growth position.

The Three P&#39;s- Price, Potential, Position

54 Downs Street, North Ipswich 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $179,000...

- The three P's apply to this perfectly positioned North Ipswich block of land - Price/Position/Potential! - Zoned CHL- Character Housing/Low Density - Town...

Medical Or Offices High profile Location

55 Robertson Road, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION SAT 15TH July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character ... Auction Venue: Ray...

andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION SAT 15TH July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character building renovated for commercial use andbull; Interior 168m2* Verandas 53m2*...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Shaping up for future growth

SHAPE WE'RE IN: Aussie Fitness Equipment owner Mark Peacock with CBRE's Ryan Parry at 1 Kayleigh Drive.

Leading fitness equipment retailer on the move to iconic showroom

The new breed of homes about to hit Coast developments

The opening day of the Pelican Waters display village at Sydney Ave.

Crowds flock for opening of new Sunshine Coast display village

Open for inspection homes July 13-19

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Secret island for sale off Mackay coast

The area where the secret private island resort is for sale.

Ever considered owning an island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!