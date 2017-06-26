Ipswich man plays poker with Terminator and Rambo

A LITTLE more than two decades ago Ipswich's Glenn Twiddle was sitting at a desk as a student of Bundamba State Secondary College.

Now the former Ipswich schoolboy, who grew up in Bundamba, is playing poker with some of the biggest movie superstars in the USA.

It could have been described as a scene from The Expendables 4 as Mr Twiddle, marketing guru, sat playing poker with his a long-term friend Arnold Schwarzenegger and equally famous actor Sylvester Stallone earlier this month.

Mr Twiddle was invited to a charity poker game at the home of Schwarzenegger to benefit children's charity After School All Stars.

Schwarzenegger's True Lies co-star Tom Arnold was also among the who's who of Hollywood's elite.

Mr Twiddle took Australian UFC fighter Soa Palelei to the event.

Mr Twiddle said the event helped raise money for kids in "at risk" time, when parents were working and children were at home unsupervised.

MEETING HIS HEROES: Glenn Twiddle with Sylvester Stallone. Contributed

The charity, he said, gave kids the chance to learn, play sport and be mentored, rather than get into mischief or illegal activities.

"Arnold Schwarzenegger founded the charity 20 years ago, and recent attempts by President Trump to cut funding for after school programs, was certainly not met with open arms by the former Governor," Mr Twiddle said.

"But other than rallying the president to keep the funding, Arnold, not one to sit idly by, called in Hollywood (and Ipswich's) finest to help, and help they did, raising over a million dollars on the night to help the kids."

Mr Twiddle said he was honoured to be chosen to attend the fundraiser.

"I am just in another world," he said shortly after.

"I love where I'm at. I'm naive enough for this to be an absolutely surreal experience, but I'm successful enough to get on the very exclusive invite list.

"I mean, there's only 50 people or so invited every year, and somehow, I'm on the list."

The marketing mogul said Schwarzenegger and Stallone were his childhood heroes.

"Arnold's and Sly's posters used to adorn my walls as a teenager - well frankly they still do - and now I get to rub shoulders with them, share a laugh or two, and do some real good for the kids as well," he said.

"Anyone who says dreams don't come true, tell them to give me a call."