Commonwealth Games built on Ipswich's soft squishy surface

THE soft squishy surface international athletes will train on at the Commonwealth Games next year is part of an Ipswich business' multi-million dollar waste recycling upgrade.

Chip Tyre at New Chum will supply hundreds of tonnes of tyre crumb to make surfaces under hockey fields and running tracks.

It comes after Ipswich City Council approved a Waste to Product Plant propsal which will recycle old tyres using technologies for processing into liquid fuels like diesel, carbon, scrap steel and electricity for plant operation through pyrolysis.

It means the plant, which recycles 200,000 tyres a month, will be up to 90% self-sufficient on power and diesel supply and be able to eliminate its fossil fuels and landfill contributions.

The $15 million proposal will further recycle the waste product left after the tyre chip process by converting the material into power, a process which will create 12 new jobs.

Owner David Mohr said he reduced his prices by close to $100 a tonne to meet a Portuguese company's cost and keep the business on Australian shores.

"We were able to persuade them to shop locally and it's not just about price, it's about quality and availability," he said.

"Each hockey field of the likes of Briggs Rd contain about 60 tonnes of four mm rubber crumb and we've done five jobs - three hockey fields and two running tracks.

"Each running track is about 45 tonnes."

NEW VENTURE: Chip Tyre owner David Mohr will supply hundreds of tonnes of tyre crumb to make surfaces under hockey fields and running tracks. Emma Clarke

He said the infrastructure would be put to use well after the games had finished.

"All the jobs that are created out of the games are welcome and the fact is the community have then got it to use for quite a long time after," he said.

"There are quite a few applications for rubber crumb in the sports area."