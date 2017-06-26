'They were savage': Victim describes harrowing assault

UPDATE:

THE anti-corruption campaigner who was violently assaulted on an isolated dirt road says he's unsure if the attack was pre-organised or random.

Jim Dodrill and his elderly father Mitch Dodrill were both taken to hospital yesterday afternoon following the incident which unfolded about 4pm.

Both Jim and his father were set upon and injured.

"If the police investigation found that it was random, or that it was pre-arranged, I would believe either," Jim said.

"If it was pre-arranged; the only people who may have problems with us are in political circles where we have highlighted some of their believed misconduct."

Jim said earlier on Sunday a man approached him after church and asked to meet him later, as a member of the neighbourhood watch, to discuss an issue.

He said the man gave a specific time and place for the meeting.

Jim Dodrill shared these images of himself after the attack in bush land at Collingwood Park on Sunday afternoon where his elderly father was also attacked.

"When we got there, there were people on dirt bikes and 15 or so standing around…," he said.

"We became 100% at their attention.

"They were shouting and making threats. It all went from zero to 100 in a matter of seconds."

They were using weapons, rocks, metal poles… they were screaming 'kill the c*nt'

Jim then described five minutes of being attacked during which he and his 73-year-old father were both on the ground, each with about seven people on top of them.

"It was relentless. They were using weapons, rocks, metal poles… they were screaming 'kill the c*nt'. They were just savage. They were out to cause maximum harm."

Mitch received head injuries, was stabbed in the arm and the hand with an unknown object.

Jim has several fractures including his wrist as well as significant head injuries.

He was rushed to the PA Hospital while his father was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

The man who had organised to meet them there disappeared as soon as the violence erupted, Jim said.

Twice he told Jim not to tell anyone who he was or anything else about him.

A small group of protesters at Brookwater Golf Club earlier this month, objecting to land clearing and consultation on development. (Middle) Traditional owner Daniel Thompson and Ratepayers Association leader Jim Dodrill.

"He called me in the ambulance on private number and again asked if I could not tell anyone his name," Jim said.

Jim said he told the man that, at the very least, he was a witness to a crime and that all details would be passed on to the police.

Queensland Police issued a statement this morning saying they were investigating the incident.

"Queensland Police have received a complaint of assault relating to an alleged incident in bushland off Collingwood Drive, Collingwood Park which occurred at approximately 4pm.

"This matter is under investigation.

"No persons have been charged in relation to this matter.

"No further comment will be made at this time."

EARLIER:

AN IPSWICH anti-corruption campaigner was taken to hospital yesterday after a serious assault.

Jim Dodrill, leader of the Ipswich Residents' and Ratepayers' Association, was taken down a dirt road and bashed by a group of people in Collingwood Park.

About 4pm Sunday afternoon several police crews responded to reports of a large group of people assaulting Jim Dodrill and his elderly father Mitch.

Both were taken to hospital.

The incident took place near the Woodlinks Estate.

The Ipswich CIB will continue its investigation into the incident.

Police say they have a complaint in relation to the alleged assault but no one has been charged.

Note: An earlier version of this story stated a person was in custody. Police have since advised this was incorrect.