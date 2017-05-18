23°
Injured teen speaks for first time since horrific accident

Anna Hartley
17th May 2017
Brisbane Broncos players Jordan Kahu and Moses Pangai visited the Peak Crossing teen in hospital yesterday afternoon.
Brisbane Broncos players Jordan Kahu and Moses Pangai visited the Peak Crossing teen in hospital yesterday afternoon.

A TALENTED young football player found out he was selected to represent Ipswich shortly before being seriously injured in a horror crash has had a visit from two of his footy heroes.

Last month 18-year-old Bruklan Marshall, known as Brock or BJ to his friends, was driving to football training with the Fassifern Bombers when his ute collided with a truck.

He was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he his arm was amputated and he was placed in an induced coma.

There he was also found to have a broken jaw in two places, a damaged liver, two collapsed lungs, a severe head injury and multiple fractures.

Bruklan Marshall, also known as Brock or BJ, received a visit from two of his favourite Brisbane Broncos players.
Bruklan Marshall, also known as Brock or BJ, received a visit from two of his favourite Brisbane Broncos players.

 

Since then he has been in the Princess Alexandra Hospital recovering.

Now Bruklan has spoken out for the first time since his accident.

>> READ MORE: Teen injured in horror crash out of coma

He said although he couldn't play like he used to his passion for sport, all things footy and his dedication to his Fassifern team would continue.

"I'll still be part of the team, running water for the boys (or) assistant coach even, maybe," he said.

"I'd still like to put in. I think my golf days are over as well. Might be able to play a bit of tennis, that's about it."

>> READ MORE: Donations flow for teen who had arm amputated

Bruklan had an extra reason to push himself at rehab yesterday when Brisbane Broncos players Jordan Kahu and Moses Pangai visited the Peak Crossing teen in hospital.

"I've watched them throughout the years and to be able to meet them has been fantastic. Very happy that they came," Bruklan said.

"I'm starting to recover. I'm getting a bit sick of these things (pins and bandages). Apart from that it's good.

"I don't mind being in here if it's the key to getting me better and back on my feet then yeah it's worth it."

Bruklan's dedication and progress at rehab has been described as 'amazing' by his family.
Bruklan's dedication and progress at rehab has been described as 'amazing' by his family.

Broncos player Jordan Kahu said he was thrilled to hear how far BJ had progressed in such a short amount of time.

"Hearing he was such a big fan, obviously it was good to come here and pay him a visit and he's been going through some tough times of late," Kahu said.

"He's been improving pretty quick as we've been told, just a credit to himself and I guess his family as well for how far long he's come in such a short amount of time.

"I've had a few injuries and been out for a year or two each time.

"I hung around the wrong people before I was injured and I hung around them at the start of my recovery and I wasn't really doing anything or going anywhere.

"I started surrounding myself with good people and I have a lot of good mates that helped me out and helped me get through my recovery.

"Being surrounded with good friends and family is what will help us get through rough times."

Bruklan's mum Tracey Marshall visits her son every day.

She said her son's recovery had been going well and that was all down to BJ's strength.

"From here they want to work up to a day pass where he can go out for a day, then an overnight pass and a weekend pass so they like to be able to see that he's able to do that before he is let out of here," she said.

"After he's out he still has ongoing appointments with the physio, speech therapist and occupational therapist.

"It's been positive. I thought being a footballer and being chosen for a rep team of the day of the accident and suddenly waking up and realising you've lost your arm and can't play anymore, I thought he was going to take it really hard but he's surprisingly come out of it really well.

"He still has his sense of humour. His (footy) mates are up here pretty regularly too. They come up on weekends to cheer him up."

Bruklan Marshall is in rehab after a serious traffic accident last month.
Bruklan Marshall is in rehab after a serious traffic accident last month.

She said the Broncos visit was a highlight for Bruklan, who has loved the team ever since she could remember.

"He has been a Broncos supporter ever since he was born. He was one of those skinny little kids at five who wanted to play and we could never get footy shorts for him," she laughed.

"He loves football. It was his life."

Ms Marshall said the worst part about the accident was the fact it didn't just affect her family, but so many in the community.

"It affected the truck driver, his passenger, the people whose house it happened in front of who had to see him. We never saw the full extent of his injuries whereas they had to see him there," she said.

"They (said) it looked like his arm had exploded. The first responders at the accident site have to live with that.

"I can't wait for when we cant take him out of (hospital) to go back and show them that he is ok.

"He may be missing his arm but he's not missing his sense of humour or anything.

"The whole community has set up fundraisers for him and we set up a MyCause page."

Ms Marshall said Bruklan's friends also organsied sausage sizzles at Farmcraft Kalbar and Harvey Norman Booval, with both stores supporting the events financially so as much money could be raised as possible.

The MyCause fundraising page set up for BJ has raised almost $11,000 with many people also donating directly to his family.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics: brisbane broncos brock bruklan marshall

