‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

IT'S been weeks in the making, but it's finally happened: Married At First Sight's Nadia has actually lost it, becoming so overwhelmed at the final dinner party she walks out and locks herself in a cupboard.

The moment is truly stunning.

It's the pinnacle in a series of bizarre moments Nadia serves up in Sunday night's episode, that has all the couples meet for a boozy dinner party one last time before they take time apart and reconvene to give their verdicts at the vow renewal ceremony.

Nadia's terrible relationship with Anthony has left her with PTSD and, while getting ready for the party, we watch her aggressively attack the ends of her hair with a brush. When I was 15 my cat went through a similar stage where she started manically licking her fur so much that it all fell out and the vet diagnosed her with depression.

I'm not saying Nadia is struggling with the same issues my cat was, but in life you've got to take note of the red flags as they appear.

Anthony tries to make conversation with her but she ignores him. She would literally rather stick a pen in her eye.

In the Uber on the way to the dinner party, Anthony talks down to Nadia yet again and the only thing that's stopping her from opening the door and body rolling out of the moving car onto the bitumen is the fact Anthony thought ahead and put the child lock on to prevent her from escaping.

For Michelle, she's still trying to understand the door metaphor that featured heavily in Jesse's letter to her on their final date.

"I'm not quite sure I've seen the door? I'm not quite sure I'm ready to walk through it," Michelle tells us, unsure if she's even using Jesse's door metaphor properly.

At the dinner party, all the other couples are fun and happy and talking about how much they like each other.

And Nadia wishes she threw her body under the Uber as it drove away.

Then, out of nowhere, as everyone's laughing and telling real fun stories, Nadia just stands up and walks out.

Susan, who hates drama and conflict, is loving every second of it.

Omg Susan's face when Nadia locked herself in the cupboard lol 🤑 #9married pic.twitter.com/knERQBwtiM — James Weir (@hellojamesweir) March 19, 2017

After storming out of the group conversation without warning, Nadia walks into a cupboard and locks the door. Okay, I'm not sure it's a cupboard - it may be an actual room. But she locks herself in there nonetheless.

"I just needed time to regroup," Nadia explains to us afterwards. "Because I'm not going to be like, 'I'm great! I'm great!' and then inside, 'I'm dying!'"

Once Nadia comes out of the cupboard, Anthony asks a million times if she's OK but this only irritates her more.

After demanding Nadia eat a "spud", Anthony then suggests they go around the table and have everyone describe their favourite moment of the experiment. No one wants to participate because it sounds so boring so Anthony answers his own question, bringing up the time Nadia brought him along to Bikram yoga.

"I felt like I was a giraffe having a drink at that time," he says and Nadia hates him even more.

He then tries to touch her and she actually shudders and almost voms.

While Nadia's shuddering at the thought of her husband's touch, Jesse gets as drunk as a door.

Yes. Channel 9

Feeling like the drama isn't peaking as much as it should be, expert John Aiken literally speedwalks into the dining room to drop off a "box of honesty question" and then speedwalks out again. Tailored to each couple, everyone has to answer their questions in front of the group.

This is a terrible idea but it's also fabulous. It's just like when you get drunk with your best friends in high school and someone thinks it'll be fun if you all go around the group and reveal what you hate about each other and then things are never the same again.

Michelle's questions for Jesse only encourage him to start talking about doors again.

Michelle and her twin sister Sharon have this weird twin rivalry going on. Michelle's super jealous of how happy Sharon is with Nick. But sometimes I think Sharon is jealous of the tension in Michelle's relationship, so she tries to create drama with Nick to keep things interesting.

The questions spark a fight between Sharon and Nick, with Sharon revealing she basically doesn't trust her husband.

"I think that's a f*ckin load of shit," Nick says. "No, f*ck ya, I'm sick of these questions," he says.

Sharon then starts listing things she doesn't want in a relationship with Nick, and her entire monologue ends up sounding like the lyrics to an Alanis Morissette song.

"I don't want to be with a big drinker. I don't want to be with a guy who's at the strippers every second weekend. I don't want to be your mum. I don't wanna have to baby you," she reads from the lyrics booklet of the Jagged Little Pill CD.

By the time we get around the table to Anthony and Nadia, girlfriend has had enough of the evening.

"Have you ever had second thoughts about this relationship? If so, when and why," Anthony reads a question from their box.

"Absolutely," Nadia shoots back.

Anthony isn't happy someone's made him look like a wang. Only he's allowed to do that.

"Where and why," he says, daring her to go on.

"I think its happened every step through the process," she says, basically implying she's constantly rethinking this poor life decision every second of every day.

Next question. "Do you believe my feelings for you are 100 per cent genuine?" Anthony asks.

"Ummmmmmmmmmmmmmm. Yeah? I do?" Nadia replies, with an uncertain inflection.

Totally convincing. Channel 9

Anthony's perturbed Nadia is acting so aloof. And he thinks she's behaving this way because he hasn't said he loves her.

He tells us he won't say it until he's ready and "that needs to be enough for her".

He then starts quoting Titanic.

"I get the feeling you're not prepared to jump unless I do," Jack tells Rose in front of everyone at the dinner table.

So nobody jumps. And as the sound of Celine Dion begins to softly play, Nadia looks down into the spud Anthony demanded she eat and wonders why she ever came out of that cupboard.

