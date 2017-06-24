'I didn't help Pisasale target Miller': Police comms worker

TARGET: Cate Carter was a candidate in Division 6 during the last council elections.

A WOMAN accused in Parliament of leaking confidential police information to former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has hit back, denying the claims and accusing the MP who made the claims of being a political pawn.

Cate Carter, who works in police communication headquarters in Ipswich, has sent a "citizens reply" to Parliamentary Speaker Peter Wellington a week after Cairns MP Rob Pyne tabled his "Ipswich Inc" dirt sheet in Parliament.

She took aim at the "abuse" of Parliamentary privilege, which allowed Mr Pyne to make the claims without fear of being sued for defamation.

It comes as Mr Pyne and other residents held a press conference outside Parliament House yesterday to renew their calls for an Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The document tabled by Mr Pyne alleged Mr Pisasale used his friendship with Ms Carter to gain inside police information, part of which was used in a battle against former police Minister Jo-Ann Miller over relocation of the Yamanto police communications centre.

