25°
News

'I didn't help Pisasale target Miller': Police comms worker

Charlie Peel, Christopher Honnery | 24th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
TARGET: Cate Carter was a candidate in Division 6 during the last council elections.
TARGET: Cate Carter was a candidate in Division 6 during the last council elections. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A WOMAN accused in Parliament of leaking confidential police information to former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has hit back, denying the claims and accusing the MP who made the claims of being a political pawn.

Cate Carter, who works in police communication headquarters in Ipswich, has sent a "citizens reply" to Parliamentary Speaker Peter Wellington a week after Cairns MP Rob Pyne tabled his "Ipswich Inc" dirt sheet in Parliament.

She took aim at the "abuse" of Parliamentary privilege, which allowed Mr Pyne to make the claims without fear of being sued for defamation.

It comes as Mr Pyne and other residents held a press conference outside Parliament House yesterday to renew their calls for an Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The document tabled by Mr Pyne alleged Mr Pisasale used his friendship with Ms Carter to gain inside police information, part of which was used in a battle against former police Minister Jo-Ann Miller over relocation of the Yamanto police communications centre.

Read a full report at couriermail.com.au

 

Cairns MP Rob Pyne (centre) speaking outside the Crime and Corruption Commission.
Cairns MP Rob Pyne (centre) speaking outside the Crime and Corruption Commission. Geoff Egan
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  jo-ann miller parliamentary privilege paul pisasale police communications centre

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Mongrel act' plummets sacked CQ workers to rock bottom

'Mongrel act' plummets sacked CQ workers to rock bottom

Workers reeling from shock mass sacking have now been forced to train their replacements.

Newsagency robbed at knife-point, getaway car set on fire

Police are appealing for any witnesses or CCTV or dashcam vision

New Hope accused judge of 'bias'

A judicial review will be held into the Queensland Land Court's decision to recommend the New Acland expansion be refused.

Court refuses New Hope application to stay Land Court ruling

Who's in the frame to replace JT for Origin decider?

Cameron Munster of the Storm.

Maroons need a new five-eighth after Thurston was ruled out.

Local Partners

Pisasale bail opposed over witness contact fears

POLICE opposed bail of Paul Pisasale out of concern for his welfare and fears the colourful former Ipswich mayor would contact witnesses involved in the case.

Politicians' pay rises to $200,000 as penalty wages cut

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull

Mr Turnbull will be $17,000 better off

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Digging down to find Clare

After five years on the TV series Nashville it’s time for Clare Bowen to tell stories about herself and her loved ones.

TV REVIEW: Offspring season 7 is... fine

Alexander England and Asher Keddie in a scene from season seven of Offspring.

New Offspring won’t be remembered as the best season.

What's on at the cinemas over the school holidays

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

Escape from reality over the holidays with a trip to the movies.

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

Banksy’s ‘The girl with a balloon.’

Rapper Goldie may have just outed Banksy's real identity

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Ellen shames audience member

Ellen shamed an audience member who stole from her gift shop.

TALK show host catches audience member stealing from her gift shop.

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION!!!! OWNER MOVED &amp; WANTS IT SOLD

47 Rea Road, Karalee 4306

6 2 4 ONLY $589,000...

EXTRAORDINARY VALUE FOR BIG FAMILY HOME ON JUST OVER 7 ACRES (2.86Ha) of PRIME LAND in KARALEE Growth Corridor Just over 7 acres (2.86Ha) of Development or...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $479,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

CALLING ALL TRADIES OR RENOVATORS 3122SQM BLOCK

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $410,000

This property has been in the family from original built however. Now it's time to move on If you are looking for somewhere to have that big shed, pool or granny...

MODERN INNER CITY TOWNHOUSE.

2/7 Barker Street, Ipswich 4305

Town House 3 2 1 Under Contract!

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of the city's most tightly held and in demand precinct's. Within walking distance to the Ipswich CBD, Limestone Park...

Fully Renovated + Big Block + Side Access

14 Gleeson Crescent, Harlaxton 4350

House 3 1 OFFERS OVER...

This beautiful home set in a quite street with elegant features will not disappoint, tastefully renovated to a very high standard this property will be sure to...

Luxury Living in a Superior Location.

565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 2 Priced From...

Upon entering these executive units, you will immediately notice that no expense has been spared. With high ceilings, modern finishes and unique design elements...

If I turn back Time

2 Ross Street, Ebbw Vale 4304

House 3 1 1 $249,000

This gorgeous cottage, built in the early 1900's, will allow you to turn back time and own a little bit of history. It is conveniently located in a quiet street...

Three Bedroom Highset with Shed on 5000m2

48-50 Willowbank Drive, Willowbank 4306

House 3 1 1 $399,000...

If you're looking to buy acreage and you don't have a budget of more than $400,000 then this is a must see property. Situated in the popular Willowbank acreage...

Huge Block with Huge Potential in a Prime Position!

63A Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 $249,000

2 Bed 1 bath2 car You can stop your search – you have finally found it! Here is a great family or investment home that is located on a huge 1067m2 block of land...

Perfect family Home + Large Shed + Great side Access

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Grass is greener for Warwick real estate

Warwick's rural charm and affordable property prices are enticing buyers from Brisbane.

Quality houses for half the price of Brisbane attracting interest

Builders relish Coast's growing construction rates

The Coast's average house price has risen from by more than $10,000 in the past three years to $507,100.

House numbers and values are rising on the Coast

Open for inspection: Coast homes go on show

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!