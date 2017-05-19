20°
News

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

Kathy Sundstrom
| 18th May 2017 6:05 PM Updated: 6:05 PM
DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.
DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise. Warren Lynam

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CROWDS packed a Caloundra Resort to get expert advice on one of the biggest proposed shake-ups to body corporate laws which could see owners turfed from units for new developments.

The changes recommended by QUT's independent property law review, commissioned by the State Government, could also give body corporates the power to ban pets from properties and make all areas on site, including balconies and common areas, smoke-free.

Other proposed changes including give body corporates the right to slap $220 fines on owners who breech by-laws and the ability to tow away vehicle's parked in visitor's car parks after a "reasonable period of time".

But the most concerning aspect of the proposed change was the call to allow body corporates to sell off a building if 75% of the owners agreed to this.

Frank Higginson from Hynes Legal, who spoke at the seminar at Rumba Resort, said this could mean elderly residents who didn't want to leave their units could be forced to sell up.

 

Frank Higginson of Hynes Legal.
Frank Higginson of Hynes Legal.

This proposed change was being pushed by the Property Council of Australia.

"The Property Council has been a long-standing and vocal advocate for strata reform in Queensland, strongly criticising the current requirement for unanimous consent to terminate a community title scheme," its website reads.

"The Property Council's submission to the property law review highlighted that the current legislation places financial and safety risks on owners, and holds back urban renewal in our major centres.

"Without reform, Queensland runs the risk of losing investment to other states that have adopted, or are looking to adopt, a 75 per cent termination threshold."

Mr Higginson said for a political perspective, it was not going to be easy to adopt a law change which could see elderly people lose their home.

However, he said consideration needed to be given on whether one person could block a building from having a necessary redevelopment.

"If you have a building with 50 lots on a beach front site and it is run down, corroding and needs work and 49 of the 50 owners say 'sell', should one owner prevent the others from realising their investment?"

"It needs to be just and equitable to happen, something a District Court could decide, but maybe it is time it came to an end?

"At the moment there in no mechanism to make it happen under the legislation.

"From a political perspective, one would struggle with a concept which forced grandma and grandpa out of a home of 30 years if they didn't want to go

"As lawyer, sitting on a fence, community living involves compromise. If you living in density, there has to be some give and take."

Mr Higginson said the by-laws regarding banning pets and smoking required a "resolution without dissent" and not a 75% vote to be approved.

This meant unit or duplex holders would one pet owner or smoker who voted against the proposed change would stop it from coming into force.

If the change was approved, pets in the complex would be allowed to remain until their death or their owners moved on.

Lyn Henderson, who owned a unit in Mooloolaba, supported the "majority rules" concept for redevelopment, but hoped body corporates wouldn't start banning pets like her border terrier, Tawny.

"It would be a shame not be able to have your pet or give it away to move into a unit." she said.

"It adds to value of units when it is pet friendly."

If the change was approved, pets in the complex would be allowed to remain until their death or their owners moved on.

Mr Higginson said under existing legislation, body corporates did not have the power to enforce a no-pet or no-smoking ban.

He doubted the proposed changes would lead to any law changes in this government as it was too close to election time.

Mr HIgginson said another concern at the seminar was the rise in Air B&B and the lack of legislation to control the phenomenal growth in this industry.

He said there was nothing in the pipeline to address this issue.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  body corporate dogs pets property council of australia strata title

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
New childcare centre proposed for growing Ipswich suburb

New childcare centre proposed for growing Ipswich suburb

A NEW childcare centre with six separate playrooms and space for 87 children has been proposed for a growing Ipswich suburb.

Fair Go! Regions to become "powerhouse" with 13-year plan

No Caption

Regions in spotlight after year-long News Corp campaign.

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

Lead poisoning fears: Plumber raided over contamination

Up to 796 properties across Queensland could be affected.

Local Partners

New childcare centre proposed for growing Ipswich suburb

A NEW childcare centre with six separate playrooms and space for 87 children has been proposed for a growing Ipswich suburb.

How this 50+ unemployed Ipswich woman scored a job

Jeanette Hayden of Camira has started her own business selling Paradise Nutrients.

'Losing my job five years ago was a huge blow to my self-esteem'

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Baywatch stars address dating rumours

BAYWATCH stars Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario have addressed reports about their love lives ahead of the red-carpet Aussie Baywatch premiere.

Bay scammer sells fake Justin Bieber, Adele tickets online

A woman sold fake Justin Bieber, Adele and Formula 1 concert tickets on Gumtree.

The ticket scammer ended up in court.

Dan & Steph to meet man behind the mystery bottle

A bottled message from Bermagui, NSW made it to the shores of Fraser Island, and into the hands of local Dan and Steph Mulheron.

The Mulherons intend to meet the elusive fisherman.

Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell 'took his own life'

Chris Cornell plays guitar during a portrait session at The Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, California in 2015. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File)

Footage of Cornell performing his last ever concert emerges online

Grunge legend Chris Cornell dead at 52

His death was "sudden and unexpected"

Big Bang Theory spin-off: Meet Young Sheldon in trailer

Jim Parsons in a scene from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

The show is set in Texas in 1989

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Warne's portrait at Lord's. Source: News Corp

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - BRING ALL OFFERS

10 Thallon Road, Hatton Vale 4341

House 5 2 4 $349,000

Truly unique, this one of a kind home offers an opportunity for those looking for a large family home, and although there is work to do, with a bit of elbow grease...

5 x 3 Bedroom Townhouse Development with DA

14 Alexandra Street, Booval 4304

Residential Land 0 0 $370,000

If your that savvy developer looking to for your next development or you may be looking to start out in the world of development and you want a small development...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

Investors-Buy One or Buy Both!

1 & 2/170 Handley Street, Darling Heights 4350

Unit 4 2 1 Auction 19/5/17

This is your chance to secure a modern and fresh townhouse in a quiet and convenient location. Both townhouses feature: -Downstairs- *Spacious, air...

1100m2 Warehouse In Ideal Location

2-6 Monigold Place, Dinmore 4303

Commercial Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto ... 1,150,000

Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto the Ipswich Motorway, Warrego Highway or Cunningham Highway. andbull; 1100 m2 warehouse...

ROAD TO RICHES

81 Brisbane Road, Newtown 4305

House 3 1 4 279,000

Don't miss this opportunity to purchase this property on a prominent road in Newtown...Could this be your road to riches? - “Character Mixed Use” zoning, possible...

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $329,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

GREAT VALUE FOR MONEY - OWNERS MOVING SO WE&#39;RE DEFINITELY SELLING!!

65 Cemetery Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 4 $379,000

This property is awesome value for your hard earned dollar - with sheds, inground pool and two levels of living spread over a large 1012m2 block. - Yes we've got...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Open for inspection homes May 18-24

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!