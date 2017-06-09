How to get your hands on Paul Pisasale's pants

SUPER STAR: The red pants and socks worn by Paul Pisasale during his resignation announcement will be auctioned off for charity.

WANT to know how to get your hands on the pants of Ipswich's most popular mayor?

The bright red socks and star covered PJ pants Paul Pisasale wore when he fronted the media in his final political hour are about to become an icon.

The outgoing mayor, known for his out-of-the-box ideas, has plans to auction off the colourful clothing, in classic Pisasale fashion, and donate the proceeds to charity.

The council hasn't offered an official comment on Mr Pisasale's condition, but, acting mayor Paul Tully confirmed he spoke with Mr Pisasale on Thursday morning.

While he couldn't comment on Mr Pisasale's medical condition, he said his long-term friend and colleague seemed "in good spirits".

"He told me he'd had the best sleep he's had for a long time," Cr Tully said.

"He's still thinking like the old Paul Pisasale.

"He told me he wants to have a charity fundraiser where his hospital outfit, his red pants and his red socks will be auctioned off."

Since his shock resignation on Tuesday, Ipswich residents have expressed their concern for the health and well-being Mr Pisasale.

Mr Pisasale made the announcement from St Andrew's Private Hospital citing health reasons and a recent Multiple Sclerosis attack.

The QT understands Mr Pisasale is no longer at St Andrew's Hospital and has been moved to a Brisbane health facility.

Mr Pisasale has suffered MS for more than 20 years.

MS is a condition that affects the central nervous system and interferes with nerve impulses in the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. In Australia more than 23,000 people are affected and there is no known cure.