How pleading gay panic can have murder charges dropped

UPDATE: THE gay panic defence is well and truly due to be scrapped from the Criminal Code, according to Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard.

Ms Howard said the partial murder defence was "absolutely archaic".

"It's about time. Obviously this law demonstrates the fact there is still discrimination happening out there and it's not acceptable," she said.

"I'm not sure how often it was actually used, it was just one of those anomalies that has to be fixed.

"We introduced unions for same sex couples and changed laws round the age of consent for homosexual males. This is a progressive government and we believe in values for all regardless of sexual preferences."

INITIAL: THE gay panic defence allows defendants charged with murder to have their criminal responsibility reduced to manslaughter if the victim made an unwanted sexual advance to them.

It's a partial defence of provocation under the Criminal Code Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden thinks shouldn't exist.

Set to speak in Parliament last night, Mr Madden said the Criminal Law Amendment Bill presented by Attorney General Yvette D'Ath presented a solid case to have the defence scrapped.

"The Criminal Law Amendment act takes away the gay panic defence. Under our Criminal Code currently if you murdered somebody you can plead there was a gay approach made you and that lessens the penalty that can apply. It's an important bit of legislation," Mr Madden said.

"The objectives of the Bill are to ensure that a person who commits murder cannot rely on unwanted sexual advance on the basis of the partial defence of provocative which if successfully raised reduces the criminal responsibility from murder to manslaughter."

He said the current legislation was unclear if the defence applied to lesbians.

"It seems to be just gay as opposed to heterosexual advance and it's a little ambiguous as to whether it would cover lesbians as well as male homosexuals," Mr Madden said.

"The gay panic defence is essentially a defence strategy in murder cases, based on common law, whereby evidence of an unwelcome sexual advance made by the purportedly gay victim towards the accused is led in support of establishing the defence of provocation."

