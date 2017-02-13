35°
How Palaszczuk plans to conquer One Nation at the polls

Sarah Vogler, The Courier-Mail | 13th Feb 2017 5:56 AM
Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks to media in Rockhampton.
Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks to media in Rockhampton. Adam Wratten

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk says her government's push to spend more time in the regions "listening and delivering" will help counter the rising political threat of One Nation.

Ms Palaszczuk this morning responded to an Galaxy poll conducted exclusively for The Courier-Mail which found one in four Queenslanders intended to vote for One Nation at the next State Election, due later this year.

More than one in three believed it would be good for One Nation to hold the balance of power in the next parliament.

Ms Palaszczuk backed her government's decision to bring back compulsory preferential voting despite One Nation's resurgence.

"I don't because when we come to the election there will be a clear choice and that choice is a stable Labor Government led by me, a Premier who listens, a Premier who understands the concerns of Queensland families and delivering or the alternative is a One Nation/ LNP coalition led by Tim Nicholls.

"I don't think the people of Queensland want that disruption to Queensland."

Ms Palaszczuk said she believed her government was demonstrating it was listening.

"I have been extensively travelling across this state since returning back from leave. I have been out there listening but there's one thing I want to say to the people of Queensland and that is not only am I listening but my government is also delivering," she said.

"We know that the people in the regions are doing it tough and that is why I am out there constantly talking to the people in the regions, listening to the people in the regions and making sure that we deliver programs and projects that can create jobs."

Ms Palaszczuk pointed to the planned overhaul of trading hours as one example of a job-creation policy.

"What I will continue to do is listen and deliver."

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls has refused to be drawn on whether he will consider doing a deal with One Nation to form government if support for the far-right party in recent opinion polls is replicated at the ballot box at the looming state election.

Mr Nicholls said he understood voters were "mad as hell" after a Galaxy poll conducted exclusively for The Courier-Mail found 23 per cent of voters intended to choose One Nation.

But he insisted he was in the next election to win it outright and would not rule in or out a potential deal with One Nation should the party win enough seats to hold the balance of power.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  annastacia palaszczuk one nation pauline hanson politics qldpol

