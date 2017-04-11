How milk helped Marjorie reach her 108th birthday

A GLASS of milk fresh from the cow every day for 108 years is Ipswich's oldest resident's secret to a long and healthy life.

Marjorie Bostock wrapped up with a week of 108th birthday celebrations at home at Willowbank yesterday with bowl of pudding after lunch and a cheeky grin.

She polishes off her dessert, shapes up in a fighting stance and shares her secret to life.

"Well I grew up on milk, my mother milked the cows, my father never milked them," she said.

"My mother milked the cows every day of the week, Saturday, Sunday, every day. My mother went out and told me to wait until she had milked the cow so I could have milk to drink. I had milk to drink every day of the week.

"I still have milk every day, absolutely every day.

Marjorie Bostock turned 108 this month. Contributed

"I used to go and milk them for my mother. I didn't want my mother to be milking the cows all on her own. I believed we should milk them.

"I learned my tables and spelling while I was milking the cows - six eights are 48, nine nines are 81.

"That was every day before I went to school. And then I had to ride a horse on a folded sack-bag; none of this saddle business. I can't think how far; about five miles into school and I was always late."

When Mrs Bostock was a child, the Titanic was under construction and Ipswich had only been a city for five years.

When she moved to Ipswich in 1940, the world had already lived through a war and was right in the middle of another one.

Marjorie and her husband Charlie, a RAAF aircraft mechanic, came to Ipswich in the war years and Marjorie bought land at Ebbw Vale.

Marjorie and Charles Bostock on their wedding day. Contributed

She is Ipswich's oldest woman and is aiming to make the record as Queensland's oldest person.

She has no problem reading poetry without glasses, racing around her home with two walking sticks by her side and cracking a joke.

Mrs Bostock said 108 didn't feel much different to 107.

"It's lovely, it's very good. Plenty of people live to be 108 and I don't mind to live to 108, I feel I could live much longer if I'm alright," she said.

Mrs Bostock has made a habit of outlandish ways of marking her birthday.

When she turned 100, she went for a ride in a horse and buggy and in at her 104th birthday she cracked a whip.

Surveying a table full of letters at her 105th birthday from the Queen and politicians she says; "This is very nice isn't it? It's very nice to think I can live as long as I am and people can waste their time writing to me."