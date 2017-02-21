31°
News

How a teen who stole $45,000 ended up with $11

Emma Clarke
| 21st Feb 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 9:17 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOR four months, an Ipswich teenager took wads of cash from her employer's safe, threw the evidence in the bin and spent more than $45,000 on the pokies.

Sometimes Hayley Jane Cook would take $2000, sometimes $3000 and on three occasions she took $5000 from the Prince Alfred Hotel at Booval.

She used her pin number to access the safe 14 times between July and September last year, crimes she was jailed for in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday.

Forensic accountants tracked the missing cash to Cook's pin number but she denied taking the money when police questioned her.

Cook, 20, had not repaid any of the money by the time she was jailed for theft.

Her defence lawyer, Ali Rana, said she did not have the capacity.

Mr Rana handed Magistrate Virginia Sturgess a copy of Cook's bank statement, which showed she had $11 in her account.

"It's not the case that she was gambling purely for enjoyment, she had a very serious gambling problem," Mr Rana said.

"She squandered all the funds she stole, some on household bills but the majority she used for gambling."

He said Cook acted with a "complete lack of sophistication".

Ms Sturgess said "not a single cent" of the stolen money had been repaid.

"Despite the evidence you denied taking the money, throwing the receipt in the bin and then walking out with the money in your pocket," she said.

She said she took the references from Cook's boyfriend and family "with a grain of salt".

"They will see it in a more sympathetic light than the objective observer," Ms Sturgess said.

"You abused your position of trust."

Cook pleaded guilty to 14 counts of stealing as a clerk or servant and was sentenced to two years imprisonment with parole after serving six months.

She was ordered to pay $29,930 to the victim business's insurance company.

What she stole

  • June 2016: $12,260 over three transactions
  • July 2016: $17,660 over six transactions
  • August 2016: $7660 over three transactions
  • September 2016: $7610 over two transactions

Total: $45,190

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Man to face multiple charges after low-speed police chase

Man to face multiple charges after low-speed police chase

Police have charged a 31-year-old Beenleigh man with 12 offences after a truck was allegedly stolen at Marburg this morning.

Pilot confirmed dead in Melbourne plane crash tragedy

Pilot Max Quartermain is believed to have been flying the five-seater when it went down.Source:Supplied

An experienced pilot has been confirmed as one of the dead

VIDEO: Instructor has a harsh lesson for honking drivers

HARD LESSON: Pro Driver owner David Cullen is encouraging drivers to be patient.

Why honking at learner drivers isn't helping anybody

'Our lake is not a dumping ground'

Rubbish found in Springfield.

Residents dump household waste and furniture in city's waterways

Local Partners

Man to face multiple charges after low-speed police chase

Police have charged a 31-year-old Beenleigh man with 12 offences after a truck was allegedly stolen at Marburg this morning.

Five hurt, road closed in multi-vehicle crash at Greenbank

Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury

Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route if possible

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

MACKAY will play host to one of the world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John later this year.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trespass Against Us a 'tender' crime film

Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Trespass Against Us.

Tough British film about criminal clan proves touching

Crocodile, hippo fears as I'm A Celeb filming hit by flooding

Flooding hits the set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Fears crocodiles and hippos could infiltrate I'm A Celeb camp

Small screen users make switch to smaller screens

In this photo taken Oct. 16, 2013, a girl plays Supercelll's Hay Day game on an iPad. The Finnish 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker Supercell said Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014, it plans to launch its third game next month on a tide of soaring revenues and profits. The new game, 'Boom Beach,' will be launched in March. It's been tested in Canada and Australia, ranking fifth in both countries' iPhone app store lists, according to the company. (AP Photo/Lehtikuva, Milla Takala) FINLAND OUT

The digital age generation makes the switch

Nadia visits Coast to escape Married At First Sight drama

Married At First Sight's Nadia Stamp takes a breather from the show's drama at Mooloolaba.

MAFS bride unwinds on the Coast ahead of commitment ceremony

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $326,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 191 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $290,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

Cute cottage on massive 1/4 acre block

33 East Owen Street, Raceview 4305

House 2 1 2 $255,000...

Bet you will fall in love with this cute little home, one of the original homes to the area. This property has served its current owners and original owner's very...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 579,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence what offers immense visual...

AN IDEAL OPPORTUNITY WITH THREE TITLES IN ROSEVALE

189-191 Kelly Dwyers Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $860,000...

These blocks are ideally located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

SPECTACULAR ACREAGE LIVING WITH SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 515,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $335,000...

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

Forget paying the Rent - Buy Me Instead!

2 Bowers Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 5 $249,000

This home is so affordable and you can enhance at your leisure. A spacious 3 bedroom home with vinyl cladding - you will never have to paint again. And there is...

Walk Right In.....Sit Right Down

16 Marcel Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 2 $329,000

This home has been meticulously and stylishly renovated and includes the brand new furtniture. So to make it as simple as per the heading you can move right in...

FAMILY HOME WITH A DIFFERENCE IN FLINDERS VIEW

62 Thomas Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 5 $409,000...

This is a home is with a difference! As you enter through the front door, the air-conditioned open plan kitchen and living room with its soaring ceiling greets you...

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

50 more high rise buildings planned for Brisbane CBD

Height limits have been scrapped for Brisbane CBD

800,000 more people expected to work in city over next 20 years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!