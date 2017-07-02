House 'totally destroyed' after fire tears through property

A FIERCE blaze has torn through a home in Venor, west of Fernvale.

Four fire crews and ambulance officers were called to the Muckerts Rd home overnight.

The fire took hold at midnight and when fire crews arrived at 12.15am the house was completely engulfed in flames.

A QFES spokesperson said it appeared the single story house had been unoccupied for some time.

Paramedics attended the scene but no one was injured.

The fire was extinguished by 12.40am and fire investigation officers are at the home today, examining the scene.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the cause of the fire was still undetermined at this stage.

"The dwelling was vacant and was totally destroyed by fire," he said.

"Investigators will be heading back there today."