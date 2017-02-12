HOUSE FIRE: Mum and five kids left with nothing

AN IPSWICH mother and her five children have been left with nothing after a fire destroyed their home in Gailes overnight.

The woman spotted flames inside her home at about 6.22pm on Saturday night and tried to put them out with water, which is believed to have aggravated the fire.

House Fire in Gailes: A fire engulfed a house in Gailes overnight.

The family escaped the blaze and could do nothing but watch as flames engulfed their home.

Neighbours called emergency services as thick black smoke blanketed Nagel St but the house could not be saved.

The Logan House Fire Support Network has stepped in to help the Ipswich mum and her five children, aged between five and 17.

Louie Naumovski of Logan House Fire Support Network said the home was government-owned and the family had no contents insurance.

"They pretty much lost everything. They just have the clothes on their backs," he said.

"It's the worst feeling in the world standing there and watching your home and all your property go up in flames.

"It was a roaring fire and was huge by the time officers arrived. There was no chance of saving that house."

Mr Naumovski said he would know more about what the family needed once they secured accommodation.

"This family have no friends close by and the main thing now is getting a roof over their heads. In the meanwhile we'll continue to help them out," he said.

"We'll know more from Monday but if people want to donate gift vouchers and food in the meantime we will certainly pass that on."

Mr Naumovski said although the situation had left the mother distraught, she acted quickly in a difficult situation.

"She did the best thing and got the kids and evacuated," he said.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the fire was fully extinguished by 8.46pm on Saturday.

Police guarded the scene overnight before the QFES Fire Investigation Unit attended the property this morning.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.