43°
News

HOUSE FIRE: Mum and five kids left with nothing

Anna Hartley
| 12th Feb 2017 11:45 AM
A fire destroyed a house at Gailes overnight.
A fire destroyed a house at Gailes overnight. Wayne Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AN IPSWICH mother and her five children have been left with nothing after a fire destroyed their home in Gailes overnight.

The woman spotted flames inside her home at about 6.22pm on Saturday night and tried to put them out with water, which is believed to have aggravated the fire.

The family escaped the blaze and could do nothing but watch as flames engulfed their home.

Neighbours called emergency services as thick black smoke blanketed Nagel St but the house could not be saved.

The Logan House Fire Support Network has stepped in to help the Ipswich mum and her five children, aged between five and 17.

Louie Naumovski of Logan House Fire Support Network said the home was government-owned and the family had no contents insurance.

"They pretty much lost everything. They just have the clothes on their backs," he said.

"It's the worst feeling in the world standing there and watching your home and all your property go up in flames.

 

"It was a roaring fire and was huge by the time officers arrived. There was no chance of saving that house."

Mr Naumovski said he would know more about what the family needed once they secured accommodation.

"This family have no friends close by and the main thing now is getting a roof over their heads. In the meanwhile we'll continue to help them out," he said.

"We'll know more from Monday but if people want to donate gift vouchers and food in the meantime we will certainly pass that on."

Photos
View Gallery

Mr Naumovski said although the situation had left the mother distraught, she acted quickly in a difficult situation.

"She did the best thing and got the kids and evacuated," he said.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the fire was fully extinguished by 8.46pm on Saturday.

Police guarded the scene overnight before the QFES Fire Investigation Unit attended the property this morning.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks emergency services fire gailes qfes

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
HOUSE FIRE: Mum and five kids left with nothing

HOUSE FIRE: Mum and five kids left with nothing

Neighbours called emergency services as thick black smoke blanketed their street but the house could not be saved.

Charges laid over death after assault at Ipswich hotel

Police tape restricts access to a crime scene north of Sydney, Friday, July 24, 2015. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

Man dies following assault report at an Ipswich hotel.

More heat records set to be broken today

Mooloolaba Beach on the Sunshine Coast.

Queensland sizzled through a summer swelter yesterday

Missing Mount Barney hiker found

Mount Barney

The man told police he has no water.

Local Partners

HOUSE FIRE: Mum and five kids left with nothing

Neighbours called emergency services as thick black smoke blanketed their street but the house could not be saved.

"People do not realise what can happen with just one punch"

Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt addressing the media at Yamanto Police Station regarding the one punch death overnight at Redbank.

Man charged with one count of unlawful striking causing death

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Sam Armytage calls cops on 'pervy' drone over her house

SUNRISE host Sam Armytage has taken to Insta to complain about a drone hovering above her Sydney home, at one point writing that she was calling the police.

New woman helping Joanne Lees deal with nightmare past

Lees had to choose “either run or be raped and killed”

What's on the small screen this week

Josh Lawson will play Paul Hogan in Channel 7's mini-series Hoges.

SEVEN'S Paul Hogan biopic premieres tonight and Gogglebox returns.

Words sure to woo this Valentine's Day

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan from the movie Fifty Shades of Grey.

Make the most of these titles and get into a romantic mood

TV Insider: Attenborough's Planet Earth II finally here

Cameraman Jonathan Jones focuses on a harvest mouse. Filming the smallest rodent in Europe for Planet Earth II required specialised "scope'' lenses.

A natural history program like this is a rare must-watch

Who's bad? Jacko was with money

Michael Jackson waves in this 2006 file photo.

Who's bad? Jacko was with money

Acting leads to divorce

Actress Jemima Kirke.

Girls star Jemima Kirke blames acting for her divorce

BIG VALUE FOUR BEDROOM FAMILY HOME - READY AND WAITING FOR YOU!

61 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $250,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented, only three years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $225,000 NEG

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

BLINK AND IT WILL BE GONE!

24 Endeavour Street, Barellan Point 4306

House 4 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

This is the perfect moment to enter the Barellan Point/Karalee market. If you are looking for a solid comfortable home with plenty of potential to add extra value...

STRAIGHT FROM A FAIRYTALE!

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

Sitting high, in a sought after suburb of Coalfalls, this property is truly unique. From the street it looks like it has come straight out of a childhood...

Freehold Investment On 2,755m2

18 Mining Street, Bundamba 4304

Commercial andbull; Buildings 1,452m2* with 2 x Dual toilet amenities andbull; 2 bays ... $1,300,000

andbull; Buildings 1,452m2* with 2 x Dual toilet amenities andbull; 2 bays x 185m2*, 4 bays x 139m2*, 3 bays X 167m2* andbull; Separate Storage shed - 22m2*...

Ready, Set, BUILD!

25 Law Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a ... Offers from...

This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a secret for long enough!! Situated a mere 2-3 minutes from the Warrego Highway and 5-7 minutes from...

Big Family? Need a Big Home? This is for you!

10 Bonnie Dundee Court, Bundamba 4304

House 4 2 1 $379,000 neg.

Located in a quiet cul de sac, and only a few minutes walk to Bundamba Tafe, Bundamba Primary & Bundamba High School and within close proximity to the Booval...

UNCONDITIONAL CONTRACT WITHIN 24 HOURS OF BEING LISTED!!

31 Sydney Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 4 $300,000

I’m not kidding! This amazing and feature packed family home has all the things that you will ever want or need in a family or investment home. For all those...

Superb Investment Opportunity

6/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Town House 2 1 1 $184,000

Looking for a great return on your investment, then look no further. This two bedroom townhouse, situated in the gated community of Mihi Grove and overlooking the...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block ... $389,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!