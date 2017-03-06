Hospital ward stripped as mould removal begins

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service Infectious Diseases expert Rashmi Dixit and Ipswich Hospital Chief Executive Kerrie Freeman discuss a mould outbreak in the ICU.

WORK is well under way to remove a mould infestation that has forced the closure of Ipswich Hospital's intensive care unit.

The last of the ICU's patients was relocated late last week and contractors have already dismantled a section of the ward.

The extensive refurbishment has so far included the removal of affected air vents, ducts and ceiling tiles.

Pre and post mould testing will be conducted to check that the levels are safe.

A hospital spokesman says the reconstruction will take about one week and the plan was to reopen the ICU next Monday.

The air-conditioning system was blamed for an outbreak of mould at the hospital that was first noticed two years ago.

Attempts to clean the mould only provided temporary relief, leading to a more thorough inspection of the ICU in search of the source of the issue.

Two patients had to be relocated from the ICU before the work could begin.