Hospital finance boss steps down after budget blowout

ANOTHER Ipswich health boss has resigned as the organisation stares down a major shake-up amid bed shortages and a blown-out budget.

Staff were told yesterday that West Moreton's Hospital and Health Service's top financial executive Nik Fokas had resigned.

He will leave the organisation at the end of the month.

The shock announcement follows the sudden departure of former chief executive Sue McKee and revelations the health service is experiencing a significant bed shortage.

A major restructure among the executive and management levels of the organisation has also been flagged by the board, to cope with a huge population expansion and increased demand on services.

Mr Fokas has been with West Moreton for just 18 months.

In September the health service was found to have blown its annual budget for the 2015-2016 year by $8.1 million.

But an independent review buy the Queensland Audit Office published in January listed the budget blow-out figure as $9.06 million.

In the email to staff, interim chief executive Dr Kerrie Freeman acknowledged Mr Fokas' work, as the executive director of finance and business, in developing budget principles and introducing standardised reporting.

"Nik has been responsible for improving West Moreton's financial analysis capability, introducing standardised performance reporting, and developing the first budget principles document for the 2016-2017 financial year," Dr Freeman wrote.

"I and the rest of the executive team have appreciated Nik's insights and his contribution around the leadership table."