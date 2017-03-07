33°
Business

Hospital dismantled as crews attack mould outbreak

Andrew Korner
| 7th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Staff and contractors work to remove a mould outbreak at Ipswich Hospital's intensive care unit.
Staff and contractors work to remove a mould outbreak at Ipswich Hospital's intensive care unit.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WORK is under way to remove a mould infestation that has forced the closure of Ipswich Hospital's intensive care unit.

The last of the ICU's patients was relocated late last week and, having started work on Friday, hospital maintenance staff and external contractors have already dismantled a section of the ward.

The extensive refurbishment has so far included the removal of affected air vents, ducts and ceiling tiles.

Pre and post mould testing will be conducted to check that the levels are safe.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service chief executive Dr Kerrie Freeman said the reconstruction would take about one week and the plan was to reopen the ICU next Monday.

"The unit was stripped back by Sunday, with everything removed - from beds and monitors to computers and televisions," Dr Freeman said.

"This included removing and replacing air-conditioning vents and ceiling tiles.

"Professional decontamination and clinical cleaning is now underway.

"At this stage, the refit of the unit should finish early next week.

"Benchmark air quality and mould level readings were taken before work started.

"Further testing will be carried when the work is finished, to confirm the mould has been eliminated."

Dr Freeman said staff and contractors had been working around the clock.

The contractors are specialists in the field and will carry out a detergent clean, chemical clean and fogging, or air mist treatment, to eliminate spores in the air.

The hospital says this work should eliminate 99.98% of mould.

The air-conditioning system was blamed for an outbreak of mould that was first noticed in offices adjoining the ICU about two years ago.

When the mould was first identified in April 2015 it was treated with a high-grade clinical clean.

"This is in keeping with relevant guidelines for preventative treatment," Dr Freeman said.

Air conditioning systems in the hospital are subject to regular scheduled maintenance inspection.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  intensive care unit ipswich hospital mould outbreak

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Community in shock after "quiet, intelligent" man shot dead

Community in shock after "quiet, intelligent" man shot dead

"He was well known but he was a quiet man and he kept to himself."

Where's the justice? Family in shock at killer's sentence

Terry Bishop, brother of one punch victim Lindsay Ede, leaves Brisbane Supreme Court with supporters after sentencing of Ariik Mayot, the first person charged under Queensland law with unlawful striking causing death, Mayot attacked Lindsay Ede as he walked to his brother's Goodna home in 2015.

One-punch victim's brother says new law failed his family

COMMENT: Court could have raised the bar

Lindsay Ede

This family's faith in the justice system has not been repaid

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Local Partners

Community in shock after "quiet, intelligent" man shot dead

"He was well known but he was a quiet man and he kept to himself."

Man charged over the murder of executive chef

Chef Patrick Willemyns was found dead inside his home in a gated community west of Brisbane. Picture: Supplied

Police say the body had been inside the unit since the weekend

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

New Mary Poppins looks incredible

The first look at the Emily Blunt-led Mary Poppins is getting everyone excited

Margot Robbie lands another huge role

Actress Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival at the European Premiere of Suicide Squad, at a central London cinema in Leicester Square, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2016.

AUSSIE actress is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now.

Kressley spills on Trump stoush

Carson Kressley pictured after his elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

CARSON Kressley opens up about Donald’s bitter stoush with Arnie.

‘Are you kidding me Channel 7?’

They literally ended the episode mid-sentence.

Why viewers are fuming over Bride and Prejudice.

Married At First Sight bride confronts sleazy groom

Cheryl confronts Andrew after finding out he trashed her behind her back.

Cheryl found out Andrew had been trashing her behind her back.

Fiery cousins lose MKR cook-off

Caitie and Demi won the sudden death cook-off and are into the next round of MKR, which begins tomorrow.

Lama and Sarah eliminated after losing cook-off to Caitie and Demi.

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

Adele performs at The Gabba

“They’re everywhere. They’re all trying to kill me,’’ Adele screams

BUY INTO THE BEST SEAT IN TOWN

18 Kendall Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 AUCTION 31/3/17

It has been 2 years since a property was last offered to the market in Kendall Street. The reason being is once people are in this precinct they never wish to...

DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL IN BOOVAL

26 Marian Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 3 AUCTION 31/3/17

Here is a rare opportunity to secure a large parcel of land in the development corridor of Booval. The home itself is solid & well maintained but with the years...

THE UNIT YOU SIMPLY MUST OWN!

4/14A Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

If it is time to leave home, we have found a great place to start that won’t break the bank. Located in a great position close and handy to Booval Fair shopping...

TRY AND FIND BETTER VALUE

5/63 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $223,500

SITUATED SO CLOSE TO EVERYTHING INCLUDING A MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRE AND RAIL MAKES THIS A GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY IF NEEDED. WITH A RENTAL APPRAISAL OF $260 PER...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

Forget paying the Rent - Buy Me Instead!

2 Bowers Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 5 $249,000

This home is so affordable and you can enhance at your leisure. A spacious 3 bedroom home with vinyl cladding - you will never have to paint again. And there is...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $335,000...

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

WHEN LOOKS CAN BE DECEVING!!!!

18 Kathleen Place, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you are looking for your first home or looking to add to your investment portfolio this property is sure to impress as it is situated on an elevated 849m2...

Mountain Magic Hideaway

99 Dawsons Road, Rosevale 4340

Rural 5 3 18 $1,850,000...

Descriptive words are difficult to find for an adequate description to portray the resplendent beauty from this magnificent property! The Great Dividing Range is...

Land Sweet Land in the Scenic Rim

153 Schneiders Road, Rosevale 4340

Rural 5 2 10 $2,100,000...

What a combination to have.....Scenic views to Brisbane City, Bremer River Valley, Fassiifern Valley and the Great Dividing Range with 4 titles and located only 30...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!