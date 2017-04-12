29°
News

'HORROR': Dog dragged behind car on Ipswich road for 2km

Helen Spelitis
| 12th Apr 2017 1:00 PM Updated: 4:55 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A WOMAN has told of the horrifying moment she watched a dog being dragged behind a car along an Ipswich street.

The Augustine Heights resident, who asked not to be named, said the large dog was dragged for 2km while she was following it today, just after noon.

The car was heading towards Ipswich along Blackstone Rd, between Queens St and Cothill Rd. 

The woman said another driver, who had also seen the dog, had been flashing his car's head lights and tooting his horn to signal the driver of the small green car, dragging the dog, to pull over.

The dog, which appeared to be attached to the sedan via a leash tied to the tow bar, managed to get free and ran down a side street, despite its injuries.

The woman followed the injured dog and quickly took it to the closest vet at Silkstone.

"My car is covered in blood now," she said.

"I want to kill the bastard. This poor innocent dog.

"I don't care if they knew (the dog was being dragged) or not. If someone is behind you flashing lights and tooting horn wouldn't you pull over?"

This dog was dragged behind a car for 2km along Blackstone Rd today at noon. (Photo via RSPCA Qld)
This dog was dragged behind a car for 2km along Blackstone Rd today at noon. (Photo via RSPCA Qld)

The dog was treated at Greencross Vets Silkstone but has now been transferred to the RSPCA at Wacol.

RSPCA spokesperson Michael Beatty said the dog was badly cut up but should pull through. 

"He's an older dog and appears to be a bull arab cross," Mr Beatty said. 

"Other than his injuries, he appears to be in good condition."

Mr Beatty said the incident would be investigated. 

Did you witness anything? Call 1300 ANIMAL to report it to the RSPCA

 

The dog's ear has been badly damaged.
The dog's ear has been badly damaged.
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  dog editors picks ipswich rspca

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'HORROR': Dog dragged behind car on Ipswich road for 2km

'HORROR': Dog dragged behind car on Ipswich road for 2km

A WOMAN has told of the horrifying moment she watched a dog being dragged behind a car along an Ipswich street today.

EXCLUSIVE: Ipswich West One Nation candidate not done yet

I'M BACK: One Nation candidate Brad Trussell - who stepped down last week - will now contest Ipswich West at the next state election after resolving his 'personal issues'.

One Nation candidate who quit in shock announcement makes a comeback

'Pet lover' jailed for stabbing girlfriend's cat 14 times

A Miles residential street was the scene of a knife attack on Saturday night.

Police found the dead animal wrapped in a jumper in a bin

Premier in region to launch million-dollar campaign

The Premier visited Scenic Rim dairy farmer and Vice President of the Queensland Dairyfamers Association Ross McInnes today.

'I want the Commonwealth to match our contribution of up to $1m'

Local Partners

'HORROR': Dog dragged behind car on Ipswich road for 2km

A WOMAN has told of the horrifying moment she watched a dog being dragged behind a car along an Ipswich street today.

Hospital finance boss steps down after budget blowout

Ipswich General Hospital. Photo: David Nielsen / Queensland Times

Top financial executive resigns from West Moreton

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

BAD news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is simply not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT OR BUILD A SECOND HOME FOR FAMILY OR BUILD THE BIGGEST SHED YOU CAN IMAGINE OR…

18 Bertrand Avenue, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $430,000

Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...

1100m2 Warehouse In Ideal Location

2-6 Monigold Place, Dinmore 4303

Commercial Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto ... Auction Venue:...

Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto the Ipswich Motorway, Warrego Highway or Cunningham Highway. andbull; 1100 m2 warehouse...

Charming Colonial

182 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $269,000

With the market moving and homes are selling quickly this charming colonial home is ready for a renovation whether it be now or down the track. Live in the...

WINSTON GLADES BEST BUY @ ONLY $299,000!!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY-- DUAL LIVING- VIEWS

101 Green Valley Road, Minden 4311

House 6 3 5 $460,000

This is absolutely unique!! Two separate homes on the one 5874m2 block. Totally separate in every way; this is a rare opportunity in the most picturesque setting...

WALK TO BRASSALL SHOPPING CENTRE

11 Robin Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 1 259,000...

This one owner 60 year old home has been much loved over the years and this is the first time it has ever been on the market for sale. Sitting high up the street...

POTENTIAL AND POSITION..ACT QUICK!

31 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 SHOP/HOUSE $295K...

Here's an opportunity that doesn't come by everyday. Calling all investors, business owners or even those thinking of starting a business and working from home.

ROCK SOLID INVESTMENT

15 Neumann Place, Leichhardt 4305

House 4 2 2 $299,000

If you're looking to add to your investment portfolio here is one you can't miss with. Only a few years young & at the end of a quite cul de sac, it just makes...

PRICED TO SELL AT PEAK!

23 McNeills Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 3 REDUCED $345,000...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Introducing a solid and tidy brick home with 3 carpeted bedrooms, main includes built-in cupboard and a/c, upgraded bathroom with...

OWNERS MOTIVATED..PRICED TO SELL!

257 Limestone Ridges Road, Peak Crossing 4306

4 2 6 REDUCED...

Located under an hour's drive west of Brisbane, this property is sure to impress those looking for a lifestyle change, consisting of 40 quality acres of good...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!