Honour our heroes this Anzac Day at these services in the south-west region.

AS THE sun rises on Tuesday, April 25, people across the south-west region will be gathered at dawn services followed by marches to pay their respect to all service men and women who have served for our country.

Corinda

Dawn service - 5:15am at the Croll Memorial Precinct, opposite the Sherwood Services Club.

Sherwood

6.30am at the Boer War Memorial, Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood Rd.

Centenary

8am at the Centenary Suburbs War Memorial Gardens, Dandenong Rd, Mount Ommaney.

Darra

8.30am at the Darra Memorial, Darra Cementco Bowls Club, 4 Station Rd.

Oxley

10am at the Oxley Memorial Stone, Bannerman Park, Bannerman St.

Inala

9am at ISA Memorial Park, Inala Avenue and Hyacinth St.

Springfield

Dawn service - 5.15am at Robelle Domain Parklands near the Springfield Light Tower.

Goodna

Dawn service - 4.27am the Goodna War Memorial, Queen and Church St, Goodna. Followed by their Anzac Service at 8.30am.

Redbank Plains

Dawn service - 4.27am at Redbank Plains Cenotaph, Moreton Ave. Followed by their Anzac service at 9.20am.

Redbank

11am at the Redbank Memorial, Bridge Street.

Ipswich

11.30am at North Ipswich Reserve, 43 The Terrace, North Ipswich.