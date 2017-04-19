Honour our heroes this Anzac Day

AS THE sun rises on Tuesday, April 25, people across the south-west region will be gathered at dawn services followed by marches to pay their respect to all service men and women who have served for our country.
Corinda
Dawn service - 5:15am at the Croll Memorial Precinct, opposite the Sherwood Services Club.
Sherwood
6.30am at the Boer War Memorial, Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood Rd.
Centenary
8am at the Centenary Suburbs War Memorial Gardens, Dandenong Rd, Mount Ommaney.
Darra
8.30am at the Darra Memorial, Darra Cementco Bowls Club, 4 Station Rd.
Oxley
10am at the Oxley Memorial Stone, Bannerman Park, Bannerman St.
Inala
9am at ISA Memorial Park, Inala Avenue and Hyacinth St.
Springfield
Dawn service - 5.15am at Robelle Domain Parklands near the Springfield Light Tower.
Goodna
Dawn service - 4.27am the Goodna War Memorial, Queen and Church St, Goodna. Followed by their Anzac Service at 8.30am.
Redbank Plains
Dawn service - 4.27am at Redbank Plains Cenotaph, Moreton Ave. Followed by their Anzac service at 9.20am.
Redbank
11am at the Redbank Memorial, Bridge Street.
Ipswich
11.30am at North Ipswich Reserve, 43 The Terrace, North Ipswich.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.