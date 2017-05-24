28°
Police release image, video of 2016 hit and run

24th May 2017 2:00 PM Updated: 5:39 PM
The vehicle involved could be a 1988-1997 model Toyota Hilux.
The vehicle involved could be a 1988-1997 model Toyota Hilux.

Police are renewing their public appeal in relation to a fatal hit and run traffic crash, a year ago today.

On Tuesday the 24 May 2016 at Inala, 50-year-old Van Phuc Nguyen left the shops at around 8pm carrying his groceries.

He walked from the Inala Civic Centre, through the back car park, crossing Wirraway Pde, then walking along Partridge St.

Mr Nguyen walked down Shelduck St shortly before 8.20pm when he was struck by a vehicle which then left the area.

At the time of this incident Mr Nguyen was wearing navy blue tracksuit pants, a dark baseball cap, a blue long sleeved shirt, a hard yakka jacket and thongs.

The Forensic Crash Unit believe debris located at the scene, suggests the vehicle involved could be a 1988-1997 model Toyota Hilux (similar to that pictured), and this also appears consistent with the tyre imprint located on the victim's clothing.

Police are appealing for any fresh information from the public particularly relating to a woman who spoke to Mr Nguyen on the night of the crash, believed to be 66-year-old Oanh Tran from the Plainlands and Laidley area.

Boondall Forensic Crash Unit, Officer in Charge, Senior Sergeant Simon Lamerton said police are committed to solve the case.

"Twelve months on, we are still determined to find the person responsible and finally bring closure to Mr Nguyen's family".

"Someone out there knows something, and we are appealing to them to come forward, no matter how small they may think the information is."

hit and run inala laidley plainlands traffic crash

The vehicle involved could be a 1988-1997 model Toyota.

Police release image, video of 2016 hit and run

The vehicle involved could be a 1988-1997 model Toyota.

