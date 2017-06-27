23°
News

HISTORIC: $40 million sports complex for Ipswich

Joel Gould
| 27th Jun 2017 3:04 PM Updated: 3:23 PM
SPORTING MECCA: Funding has been provided mostly by developers for a $40 million sports complex at Springfield Central.
SPORTING MECCA: Funding has been provided mostly by developers for a $40 million sports complex at Springfield Central. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE DETAILS of a $40 million sports complex in Ipswich, the biggest in the city's history, is set to completed in late 2018.

The stunning 22 hectare development's components were unveiled in depth by Acting Mayor Paul Tully when he handed down the Ipswich City Council's 2017/18 budget.

Cr Tully described the Springfield Central Sports Comlex off Sinnathamby Blvd in his budget speech as "a sporting and recreation mecca" for the community and local clubs.

It will include eight tennis courts, 16 netball courts, eight rectangular fields, four ovals, an athletics track, three club houses and 600 car parks.

Remarkably the sporting precinct will be constructed at minimal cost to the ratepayer with developer contributions funding $34 million of the total spend.

"All developers in the city have to pay what are called headworks which go to various initiatives including roads, parks, recreational and sporting facilities," Cr Tully said.

"This is a major sporting facility and even though it is located at Springfield it is for the whole city.

"It will be developed over the next 18 months and will be one of the prestige sporting facilities of our city for young and old."

City sports boss Cr David Morrison said the facility would be a beacon for local sports and that the standard of the fields and overall facility would also be an economic driver to attract major events and visitors to Ipswich.

"This will be like all our facilities which we try and make to standard which will attract regional, state and national championships as well," he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Thorburn committed to stand trial over murder of Tialeigh

Thorburn committed to stand trial over murder of Tialeigh

RICK Thorburn has been committed to stand trial over the murder of Logan schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer.

Bashing victim frustrated with police investigation

Jim Dodrill's injuries on Tuesday after the attack in bush land on Sunday. Doctors used staples to close the wound on his head.

Council surveillance camera near crime scene stolen

Paul Pisasale: Police pounce on $50,000 fugitive

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale is cleared of criminal charges by the Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC). Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

His $50,000 was confiscated from former mayor Paul Pisasale

Attack on Dodrill a 'shocking act': Tully

Jim Dodrill shared these images of himself after the attack in bush land at Collingwood Park on Sunday afternoon where his elderly father was also attacked.

Ipswich has never experienced anything like this

Local Partners

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10 but local dad Ben Ungermann makes the cut.

CENSUS: Richer, older and slightly less European

More Australians are born in Asia, than are born in Europe.

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Wonder Woman sequel underway

IT’S MADE $US573 million at the box office so far, so it’s no surprise plans are already underway for a Wonder Woman sequel.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their Super NES console

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

Established Scrap Metal Business With Main Road Exposure

36-40 Llewellyn Street, Raceview 4305

Commercial WIWO freehold and business sale of the profitable Yamanto Metal traders andbull; ... Expressions Of...

WIWO freehold and business sale of the profitable Yamanto Metal traders andbull; 2137m2 securely fenced block andbull; Approx 400m2 shed space plus air conditioned...

FAMILY HOME WITH SIDE YARD ACCESS

5 Glasswing Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $529,000

For those buyers who appreciate quality, looking for style and of course want a family friendly location, this 5 year old home is truly impressive and attractively...

DOWNSIZE REQUIRED

6 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 Under Contract!

Being offered to the market for the first time since construction in the 1950's is this lovely home in the tightly held precinct of Pemberton Street, Booval. With...

ILL HEALTH FORCES SALE

117 Harpeng Drive, Minden 4311

House 4 2 4 Auction 21/7/17...

It is with reluctance that the Owners of this wonderful home bring the property to the market for sale, however a change in their circumstances has forced their...

EXECUTIVE HOME / TRADIES PARADISE

5 Willaroo Close, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 4 $529,900

Sitting on a 1200m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View in a quiet cul-de-sac is this immaculately presented family home. The perfectly...

Owners Are Downsizing

30 Merrell Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction 21/7/17...

30 Merrell Street isn't just an amazing property, it is a lifestyle, and an opportunity like this doesn't come around too often. With the owners deciding it's time...

UNDER CONTRACT!

31 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 Under Contract!

Here's an opportunity that doesn't come by everyday. Calling all investors, business owners or even those thinking of starting a business and working from home.

Super Trendy Detached Townhouse!

5/52 Edith Drive, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 $269,000

If you are looking for a super low maintenance and ultra-trendy detached townhouse to either live in or indeed as an investment then look no further. They do not...

Prime Location – Entry Level Townhouse!

48/40 Gledson Street, North Booval 4304

Town House 3 2 $209,000

Unit 48 - this little townhouse is located in the popular gated Azzure Village Complex which has a full service on-site management and includes facilities such as...

KARANA DOWNS FAMILY LIVING &amp; ENTERTAINING AT ITS FINEST!

39 Boolungal Way, Karana Downs 4306

House 4 2 2 $529,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens, massive outdoor and multiple indoor living areas where you can entertain to your hearts content or just relax...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!