UPDATE: Man critical after crash, highway open to traffic

UPDATE 12PM: Police advise that the Cunningham Highway has reopened after a serious traffic crash earlier this morning.

UPDATE 9.30AM: Police now estimate the Cunningham Highway could be closed until 11am this morning.

The highway has been closed in both directions since a two-car head-on crash shortly after 1am at Warrill View near Charles Chauvel Drive.

Diversions are in place.

UPDATE 7.55AM: POLICE say the Cunningham Highway could be closed for the next two to three hours while the forensic crash unit investigates a horror crash.

A tow truck and a sedan travelling in opposite directions crashed shortly after 1am this morning.

Three people were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after the crash on the highway at Warrill View near Charles Chauvel Drive.

A man, believed to be in his 70s, was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The man is in a critical but stable condition and was transferred to the intensive care unit shortly after 6.30am.

A man in his 20s was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition and a man in his 50s was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with head an ankle injuries also stable.

