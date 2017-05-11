25°
FATAL CRASH: Highway could be closed until midday

Courier Mail | 11th May 2017 5:34 AM Updated: 6:37 AM
The fatal crash occurred on the Brisbane Valley Highway, south of Esk. Picture: 7 News Queensland
The fatal crash occurred on the Brisbane Valley Highway, south of Esk. Picture: 7 News Queensland

A MAN has died after a two-vehicle crash on a road west of Brisbane overnight, police say.

The man was reportedly the driver of a station wagon that collided with a semi-trailer on the Brisbane Valley Highway near Hamon Cove, about 10 minutes south of Esk about 3.15am.

The male driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the male driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to Ipswich Hospital.

The highway is expected to remain closed in both directions until approximately midday today.

Meanwhile, a teenager is fighting for life after being hit by a car south of Brisbane on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the boy, 16, was cycling on Kingston Rd when he collided with a ute around 5pm.

Emergency services treated him on the scene before he was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the utility, 19, and his 20-year-old passenger was uninjured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Topics:  brisbane valley crash editros picks esk highway

A MAN has died after a two-vehicle crash on a road near Esk overnight, police say.

