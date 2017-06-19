23°
News

Highway blocked following crash

Andrew Korner
| 19th Jun 2017 12:41 PM Updated: 2:02 PM
A crash on the Warrego Highway at Haigslea.
A crash on the Warrego Highway at Haigslea. Emma Clarke

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ONE lane of the Warrego Hwy is blocked at Haigslea following a multi-vehicle crash.

Police say two cars collided in the west-bound lanes of the highway outside Sprenger's Produce about 12.05pm.

One of the crashed vehicles rolled and ended up on the median strip.

Queensland Ambulance Service says there are no serious injuries.

One lane of the highway was blocked, however police say it should be cleared within half an hour.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks haigslea traffic crash warrego hwy

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ipswich dog owner dubs council price hike a 'revenue grab'

Ipswich dog owner dubs council price hike a 'revenue grab'

AN IPSWICH dog owner is fuming over council's registration increase

Men need to be targeted to stop domestic violence

"90% of domestic violence offenders are men."

Young drivers use phones to avoid 'boredom' while on road

Alyssa Minenko knows the dangers of texting while driving and never uses her phone whilst on the move.

8 out of 10 admitted to texting while driving

War hero recognised decades after working on front lines

PROUD DAY: Taimi Hassinen received First Class Medal of the Order of the White Rose of Finland for her efforts during the war.

Taimi Hassinen worked on the front line in the Second World War

Local Partners

'King' Judah safe from The Voice's double elimination

Laidley singer nails Sam Smith ballad in his best performance yet.

Missing woman now 'assisting police with investigations'

A MISSING woman has been located by police

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Death mystery haunts Wacol asylum

DEATH PROBE: Nick Curry is looking forward to the Rotary Club of Brisbane murder mystery night.

Everybody in the room is a suspect

Alan Jones: Even with no pulse, still wants Abbott back

ALAN Jones was told he was “at the exit door” when doctors failed to find a pulse after the broadcaster was rushed to hospital last week.

Mad Max: Fury Road star reveals on-set feud

BLOW IT UP: Tom Hardy (Mad Max) strides over a Mercedes in an explosive scene from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron didn’t get along on the set of Mad Max

Alyssa Milano ‘millions in debt’

Alyssa Milano arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Charmed star accuses her ex-business manager of financial disaster.

A boy and a girl for Beyonce and Jay Z?

Singers Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, March 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A minor issue has kept the twins in hospital, TMZ claims

Pamela Anderson's love letter to Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy prior to speaking, in London, Friday May 19, 2017. Assange has won his battle against extradition to Sweden, which wanted to question him about a rape allegation. He has spent nearly five years inside the Embassy of Ecuador in London to avoid being sent to Sweden, which announced Friday that the investigation has been discontinued. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In a post titled “Why My Heart Stands With Julian”

'Breastfeeding in public illegal' says TV Yummy Mummy

Yummy Mummies Maria DiGeronimo, Lorinska Merrington, Jane Scandizzo and Rachel Watts.

“Breastfeeding in public is illegal. You just don’t do it.”

60 Minutes to release secret Princess Diana tapes

The beloved ‘people’s princess’ remains a subject of fascination.

Infidelity, self-harm and depression inside a fairytale marriage

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $369,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME ON A MASSIVE BLOCK IN UNBEATABLE LOCATION

129 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 4 $349,000

This tastefully renovated home offers a fantastic opportunity for first home buyers, investors or the young family with two levels of living with all the hard work...

Perfect Sub-divider or Duplex Block Walking Distance to Everything!

20A Workshops Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $349,000

It’s not every day that I get to say that I have found the perfect sub-divider or duplex block – but today I can! Why you might ask? Well let me tell you. Not...

Huge Block with Huge Potential in a Prime Position!

63A Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 $249,000

2 Bed 1 bath2 car You can stop your search – you have finally found it! Here is a great family or investment home that is located on a huge 1067m2 block of land...

BIG VALUE FOUR BEDROOM FAMILY HOME - READY AND WAITING FOR YOU!

61 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $246,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented, only three years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for...

EXECUTIVE HOME / TRADIES PARADISE

5 Willaroo Close, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 4 $529,900

Sitting on a 1200m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View in a quiet cul-de-sac is this immaculately presented family home. The perfectly...

SOLID INVESTMENT, IN GROWTH CORRIDOR !

14 Goldenwood Crescent, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

Whether you're sick of the hustle and bustle or looking for a dream investment, you can now make that dream a reality with this modern low set brick home...

BIG HOME SMALL PRICE !

34 Brittany Crescent, Raceview 4305

House 5 2 2 $429,000

This large 5 bedroom home sits on a low maintenance 450m2 block in popular Raceview. Within walking distance to the new refurbished Raceview Tavern and close to...

&quot;YOUR DREAMS, YOUR BUILDER; YOU&#39;RE IN CHARGE&quot;

36A Frederick, Newtown 4305

Residential Land All the hard work has been done, sub division, fencing, services in ... $155,000

All the hard work has been done, sub division, fencing, services in place and driveway concreted. Your job is to get your plans ready, find your builder and you...

TRADIES / GRANNY FLAT

51 Woodlands Road, Gatton 4343

House 4 1 4 REDUCED TO...

IF YOU'RE A TRADIE AND NEED SPACE TO WORK AND STORE ALL THE BOYS TOYS LOOK NO FURTHER AS THIS HIGH SET HAS IT ALL. THERE IS 2 CAR LOCKUP UNDER AS WELL AS A STORE...

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!