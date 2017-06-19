Highway blocked following crash

A crash on the Warrego Highway at Haigslea.

ONE lane of the Warrego Hwy is blocked at Haigslea following a multi-vehicle crash.

Police say two cars collided in the west-bound lanes of the highway outside Sprenger's Produce about 12.05pm.

One of the crashed vehicles rolled and ended up on the median strip.

Queensland Ambulance Service says there are no serious injuries.

One lane of the highway was blocked, however police say it should be cleared within half an hour.