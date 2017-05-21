25°
News

Hendra scare at one of Qld's biggest shows

Madura McCormack, The Courier-Mail | 21st May 2017 2:42 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A HORSE has been quarantined at one of Queensland's biggest shows, following fears it may have the deadly Hendra virus.

The Brookfield Show Society has released a statement confirming a horse has been islolated after it showed signs of respiratory distress.

The statement said the animal would "undergo a full spectrum of testing, including testing for Hendra virus."

The horse's health was brought to the attention of show organisers after it slipped and fell while it was being unloaded on Sunday morning.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  brookfield show brookfield show society editors picks hendra horses

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit and impresses his coach Delta Goodrem.

Nurses describe Ipswich Hospital unit as 'a living hell'

OPEN DOOR: West Moreton Hospital and Health Service interim chief executive Dr Kerrie Freeman has invited nurses facing bullying to speak directly to her.

New complaints lodged

Chaotic scenes at Aldi snow gear sale

The queues outside a North Rocks ALDI this morning.

Mum of three Claire Haiek was on a mission.

Show legend returns to post after being run over by float

TROJAN: Syd Haag shows off his injuries sustained in an accident at the Ipswich Show on Saturday morning, but it didn't stop him returning to his post.

"A lady cut a corner and unfortunately Syd got run over"

Local Partners

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit and impresses his coach Delta Goodrem.

Hendra scare at one of Qld's biggest shows

Joe Janiak brings champion sprinter and previous Ramornie winner Takeover Target to parade in front of a large crowd around the parade ring on Ramornie Day. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

A horse has been quarantined at one of Queensland’s biggest shows

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit and impresses his coach Delta Goodrem.

Bookshops "sickening" promotion of Madeleine McCann book

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

It's more than a little unfortunate

Sunshine Coast choir set to release studio album

Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir members Fay Baker, Melissa Innes, Carol Quin and Ruth Rix at rehearsal for the Haydn Sunrise concert that will see the launch of the choir's Cathedral Dreaming studio CD.

Cathedral Dreaming CD showcases Oriana Choir tour of Central Europe

Cassie’s lawyers lose Channel 7 injunction

Cassie Sainsbury (centre) beside an inmate holding a sign written in Spanish, which translated means “Cassandra asks freedom immediately”.

The battle over broadcasting the Cassie Sainsbury saga begins

Dancers take a look behind closed doors

Elise May in Natalie Weir's Behind Closed Doors.

We don't normally get to peek behind hotel room doors like this

Pap snaps at the heels of celebrities

Margot Robbie on her wedding day in the Byron hinterland.

From weekend weddings to chasing down celebs around town

What's on the small screen this week

Madchen Amick and Peggy Lipton in a scene from the TV series Twin Peaks.

STAN'S Twin Peaks sequel debuts and it's sweet week on MasterChef.

LAST OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE A LOCATION LIKE THIS ON BIG 580m2

114 Parkview Parade, Ripley 4306

Residential Land Here's your chance to design and build your dream home in this ... OFFERS OVER...

Here's your chance to design and build your dream home in this sought after estate, Ecco Ripley. Blocks like this are quite rare, and don't come up very often, and...

NEAR NEW, TOTALLY UNIQUE &amp; INCREDIBLY AFFORDABLE!

7 Sovereign Close, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This near new four bedroom brick family home really stands out from the crowd. It is really an attractive home that has a great street appeal as well as the...

Luxurious Family Home with Room for a Shed, Caravan or Boat!

13 Amie Place, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This stunning & fully renovated family home is sure to grab your attention. Compare it to anything else on the market and you are sure to fall in love with the...

Perfect family Home + Large Shed + Great side Access

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

MODERN INNER CITY TOWNHOUSE.

2/7 Barker Street, Ipswich 4305

Town House 3 2 1 Auction...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of the city's most tightly held and in demand precinct's. Within walking distance to the Ipswich CBD, Limestone Park...

1100m2 Warehouse In Ideal Location

2-6 Monigold Place, Dinmore 4303

Commercial Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto ... $1,150,000

Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto the Ipswich Motorway, Warrego Highway or Cunningham Highway. andbull; 1100 m2 warehouse...

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - BRING ALL OFFERS

10 Thallon Road, Hatton Vale 4341

House 5 2 4 $349,000

Truly unique, this one of a kind home offers an opportunity for those looking for a large family home, and although there is work to do, with a bit of elbow grease...

5 x 3 Bedroom Townhouse Development with DA

14 Alexandra Street, Booval 4304

Residential Land 0 0 $370,000

If your that savvy developer looking to for your next development or you may be looking to start out in the world of development and you want a small development...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

Investors-Buy One or Buy Both!

1 & 2/170 Handley Street, Darling Heights 4350

Unit 4 2 1 Auction 19/5/17

This is your chance to secure a modern and fresh townhouse in a quiet and convenient location. Both townhouses feature: -Downstairs- *Spacious, air...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!