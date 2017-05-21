Hendra scare at one of Qld's biggest shows

A HORSE has been quarantined at one of Queensland's biggest shows, following fears it may have the deadly Hendra virus.

The Brookfield Show Society has released a statement confirming a horse has been islolated after it showed signs of respiratory distress.

The statement said the animal would "undergo a full spectrum of testing, including testing for Hendra virus."

The horse's health was brought to the attention of show organisers after it slipped and fell while it was being unloaded on Sunday morning.