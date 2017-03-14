30°
Help bring Justice Crew to town

Ashleigh Howarth | 14th Mar 2017 5:01 AM
Justice Crew could be performing in Forest Lake later this year.
Justice Crew could be performing in Forest Lake later this year. Contributed

THEY have performed right across the world with some of the industry's biggest superstars, but now there are plans in motion to bring Australian pop stars Justice Crew to perform at a special charity concert in Forest Lake.

The boys shot to fame after winning Australia's Got Talent and after become home grown superstars, they caught the attention of artists such as Pitbull and Canadian songwriting and production duo The Messengers, projecting them into an international market.

With catchy anthems such as Que Sera, Boom Boom and Everybody, their stardom has continued to shine brightly and pull in a legion of new fans with every song release.

A band with this kind of influence and popularity is what attracted Katrina Spencer to get in touch with their management to find out the process of getting the boys to come and perform at a special charity concert in Forest Lake.

"I would like to bring Justice Crew to the region so our residents can see this band here in our local area for a cheaper price while also raising money for Hosanna Church,” Mrs Spencer said.

"They do so much for the community and this would be a way to help them back in return.

"Plus, the Lighthouse Community and Event Centre on Woogaroo St, where Hosanna Church is, is a big facility which can hold up to 1000 people.

"I said to them instead of waiting for people to book their functions there, why don't we bring events to the local area for residents to enjoy?

"It's a win-win situation.

"Why can't we create an entertainment venue which would be similar to the Logan Entertainment Centre or the Ipswich Civic Centre?

"The facility is already there, just waiting to be used.”

Mrs Spencer needs the support from the community to help make this dream a reality.

She is looking for local businesses to come on board to sponsor the event, which she believes will need to be around $25,000 which will help cover the costs of booking the boys and things like lighting.

If you are able to help, send an email to info@spectacularevent management.com.au.

