Helicopter search for missing Mount Barney hiker

UPDATE:

THE missing man has been confirmed as a 47-year-old from Tamborine.

Police also said the man's phone battery ran out shortly after making the call for help.

Crews on the ground reported the temperature has now hit 43 degrees.

Volunteers from the State Emergency Service have been called in to help with the search, however, will only be doing so in cars due to concerns for their own well-being in the extreme heat.

EARLIER:

A MAN has reported himself missing on Mount Barney, south of Boonah, after becoming lost during a hike.

Police are preparing to launch a helicopter to look for the man after deciding it was too hot to mount a foot search, which would put volunteers and officers at risk.

The man, who reported himself lost at 12.34pm, told police he had no water.

There are grave concerns for his welfare with crews on the ground reporting temperatures of 41 degrees.

The search area will likely start on the south east ridge, to the south peak of the mountain which the man believes to be his general location.