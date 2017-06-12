Head injury fears for teen girl hit by bus in Ipswich

A TEENAGE girl is in a serious condition after being struck by a bus this morning.
Queensland Ambulance Service says the girl aged in her mid-teens was struck on Cedar Rd at Redbank Plains about 9.25am.
She was conscious and breathing after the accident, while suffering bone fractures and multiple cuts and grazes.
A QAS spokewoman says there are concerns the girl sustained a head injury.
She has been taken to the Lady Cilento Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
