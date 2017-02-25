32°
Man, child seriously injured in head on crash Warrego Hwy

Helen Spelitis
| 24th Feb 2017 9:55 PM Updated: 25th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
A person was taken to hospital via helicopter after a head on crash on the Warrego Hwy.
A person was taken to hospital via helicopter after a head on crash on the Warrego Hwy.

UPDATE SATURDAY 5AM:

A 39-YEAR-OLD man and a child were seriously injured in the two car crash on the Warrego Highway at Haigslea.

Initial police investigations indicate the two vehicles were both heading east in the right hand lane when one of the vehicles collided with the rear of the other vehicle.

Both vehicles left the road and rolled, with one of the vehicles coming to rest in the west bound lane and the other vehicle coming to rest in a paddock.

The man and child were transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and Lady Cilento Children's Hospital for treatment.

A 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

UPDATE FRIDAY 11PM: 

THREE people have been transported to hospital by helicopter after a major crash on the Warrego Hwy. 

Two helicopters landed at the scene near Ironbark to take the patients to the PA Hospital.

A child was taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital with a suspected broken leg. 

EARLIER FRIDAY 10PM: 

A HELICOPTER has landed on the Warrego Hwy following a head on crash. 

Queensland Ambulance responded to calls of a two car crash on the highway at Ironbark about 9.05pm Friday night. 

One patient was transferred to hospital via helicopter with serious injuries about 10pm.

Multiple patients are being treated for injuries. 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ambulance editors picks emergency head on collision

Man, child seriously injured in head on crash Warrego Hwy

FOUR people were injured in a two vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway.

