Have you seen this girl? 15-year-old missing from Inala

24th Feb 2017 3:06 PM
She is of average build, around 160cm tall with green hair.
She is of average build, around 160cm tall with green hair.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Inala.

She was last seen at a Gannet St residence on Tuesday.

Police hold concerns for her welfare due to her age.

She is of average build, around 160cm tall with green hair.

She was last seen wearing long black tights, a grey t-shirt with a red, maroon and white sports jersey over the top and black running shoes

She was last seen carrying a green Canterbury bag.

She may be in Inala, north Brisbane, Caboolture or Toowoomba as she has connections to these areas.

Anyone who may have any information in relation to her current whereabouts is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

