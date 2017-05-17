25°
Opinion

Hate to say it, but Pauline Hanson was right all along

Des Houghton, The Courier-Mail | 17th May 2017 11:05 AM
Pauline Hanson
Pauline Hanson

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

I HATE to say it, but it seems Pauline Hanson was right all along.

Muslim immigrants are sneaking into Australia on fake claims they will be persecuted if they are sent home.

Perhaps we are too soft at welcoming uninvited non-citizens who jump the back fence.

Australia's immigration system is again under scrutiny after visas were granted to "refugees" who lied their way in by pretending to be in danger if they were sent home.

Six Iranian boat people have made a mockery of our strict border controls by gaining residency and then travelling back and forth to Iran on holiday.

Peter Dutton moved to deport six Iranian boat people who have holidayed at home despite claiming to be sent home would be dangerous.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton did the right thing and moved to deport them, only to have his decision overturned by the Administration Appeals Tribunal.

In fact 39 per cent of Dutton's decisions or those by delegates have been overturned by the AAT in the past year.

Dutton has done a mighty job protecting borders and showing the door to undesirables.

He chose his words carefully yesterday saying some "infuriating" cases make you "shake your head". So the courts, once again, usurp the powers of the democratically-elected Cabinet minister responsible for our welfare.

The left-wing Greens and Labor pretenders don't like me mentioning it but "refugees" pay $10,000 to people-smugglers for places on boats to Australia. So they are not genuine refugees. They are queue jumpers.

Polls show a majority of Australians support immigration. But the majority also favours entry of only genuine refugees who have been carefully assessed.

Now isn't the time for Malcolm Turnbull to go soft.

He should remember that strife surrounding unvetted immigration has smashed European Union and delivered Donald Trump the White House.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  des houghton editors picks muslims opinion pauline hanson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Better phone coverage coming to Ipswich suburbs

Better phone coverage coming to Ipswich suburbs

Council approves three facilities to improve mobile phone coverage

'It's a scam': How our learner drivers are being ripped off

NOT FAIR: Lee Ware is concerned about learner licence fees which are costing young drivers like Danni Gnech (inset).

Accusations government breaking the law by double dipping on fees

Hate to say it, but Pauline Hanson was right all along

Pauline Hanson

Muslim immigrants are sneaking into Australia on fake claims

5 expressions you never hear any more

Australian Flag. Photo Tom Huntley / The Observer

Unique words and phrases you don’t hear anymore

Local Partners

Better phone coverage coming to Ipswich suburbs

Council approves three facilities to improve mobile phone coverage

Land soon to be released for new residential village

The site for Augustine Heights' newest residential village, The Haven.

Augustine Heights' The Haven land will soon be up for grabs

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Pole dancing under water? This is new for Toowoomba

WATER FIT: Cora-lea Maher and Tori Donovan take part in the Acqua Pole classes at the Baillie Swim Centre . Wednesday, 10th May, 2017.

Toowoomba is home to a new pole fitness craze

Second chance for Ed Sheeran fans

BRITISH chart-topper adds more shows to meet demand.

Humiliating: Boyfriend’s sex wish exposed

Mark’s face reaches a shade of red never seen before on Seven Year Switch.

James Weir recaps Seven Year Switch series 2 episode 9.

Meet the submarine-riding villain out to sink Aquaman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character Black Manta is out to sink Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

ACTOR suits up as Black Manta in blockbuster filming on Gold Coast.

Studio 10 audience members rushed to hospital

There was an incident during a Studio 10 filming this week.

Ten to re-evaluate safety after audience members taken to hospital.

Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

Terri Irwin

"OMG! Is that you Terri Irwin?"

Gyton Grantley takes a stand with latest film role

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

QUEENSLAND-filmed drama examines dark subject of abuse.

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

Ed Sheeran fans are furious at Ticketek right now

Owners Instructions are clear â We Need this Sold

12/59 Kitchener Street, Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfectly located just minutes to Toowoomba's CBD and Queens park cafe precinct, this lowset brick unit will appeal to a wide range of buyers including Investors...

Luxury Living in a Superior Location.

565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 2 Priced From...

Upon entering these executive units, you will immediately notice that no expense has been spared. With high ceilings, modern finishes and unique design elements...

4 Bedroom Home in a Quiet Pocket of Rangeville.

144 Curzon Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

There's nothing more appealing than a Toowoomba home with charm & this one comes with all the trimmings. This quaint property sits on a private, fully fenced block...

PRICED TO SELL!

1 & 2/22 Cardamon Crescent, Glenvale 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Cleverly designed with ease of living in mind, this modern unit is perfect for the investor or the first home buyer. Both Units Feature: -3 Bedrooms, with...

The Best Commercial Site on the Market

44 Croft Crescent, Harristown 4350

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

Offering to the market 6 acres of prime vacant land situated in one of the states fastest growing cities. Toowoomba is seen to be the gateway to the South...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

Value for Money, Great Location, Convenient Living

3/8 James Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This totally renovated Two bedroom unit in the attractive Rangeville community should definitely make your viewing list. Located just a short walk to Woolworths...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

THE PERFECT STARTER OR INVESTMENT!

38 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 $249,000

Here is your chance to buy this brick family home at the same price you would expect to pay for a timber or fibro family home. It is perfect for young couples or...

CHARACTER QUEENSLANDER WITH INNER-CITY ADDRESS !!

11 Wellen Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000 Neg

HERE it is… a beautiful little Queenslander, with a block over 800 square metres, all under 300k !! Located in a quiet little street of Bundamba, and being only...

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Rural Gladstone region property sells at auction for $15 million

LONG HISTORY: Galloway Plains, a cattle grazing property west of Calliope, sold at auction for $15 million.

Galloway Plains sells to Neill-Ballantine family.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!