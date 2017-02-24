32°
News

Hanson will put rocket up MP's backside

Joel Gould
| 24th Feb 2017 10:42 AM Updated: 1:47 PM
MADDEN MAULER: Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party will be gunning to win Ipswich West on the back of blue collar votes.
MADDEN MAULER: Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party will be gunning to win Ipswich West on the back of blue collar votes. Patrick Woods

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PAULINE Hanson just has to exist for One Nation to perform strongly in the Ipswich and Lockyer region at the next state election.

The Queensland Redistribution Commission of the ECQ has released its draft boundaries for the next state election and One Nation will be pleased with the results locally, particularly in the seat of Lockyer.

The boundaries may be tweaked later based on feedback received of course, but Ms Hanson should perform strongly in what has been a heartland area for One Nation.

The QT discovered very quickly at the exit polls we conducted at Ripley and Bundamba booths at the last Federal election that voters had little or no knowledge of the One Nation candidate running in the seat of Blair.

Her supporters said they had voted for Ms Hanson in both the upper and lower house, even though she was obviously just on the Senate ticket.

Ms Hanson's connection to Ipswich and her party's previous success in seats in the district are well known.

But Ms Hanson is set to come under fire from a concerted union and ALP campaign which will paint her as an enemy of workers and pensioners.

The thrust of that campaign will be 'look at how she votes (in the Senate), not what she says' and will target Ms Hanson as a lackey for the LNP.

How she and her party responds will be worth the wait.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden will be dancing in the aisles about the draft redistribution but he will have an almighty battle on his hands. Losing the lower Somerset is a bonus for Mr Madden, even though he did win Lowood and Fernvale at the last election.

But One Nation was not a factor then.

I suggest Mr Madden put his dance moves on hold.

He has spent too much of his time since being elected in Lowood and Fernvale, areas he now does not have in his seat, so that support he has will be of no use to him at the next election.

It is the working class suburbs of Leichhardt, One Mile and North Ipswich that will be worth watching. The big question is whether Mr Madden can keep those traditional Labor voters in his camp, or whether they leak to One Nation.

I'm not sure how many times Mr Madden has been to Jane St, Leichhardt but he needs to get to those sorts of places more often.

The other factor will be the strength of the LNP candidate. I expect the LNP will do a preference deal with One Nation here, so if the LNP does finish third it will come down to how many of its supporters follow the how to vote card.

If there is still a One Nation wave of support at the next state election, Mr Madden is in deep trouble.

Ipswich West will gain a bit more of Amberley from Lockyer and take Yamanto from Ipswich.

Leading Labor figures in Ipswich believe Mr Madden will hold on, but I still favour One Nation to win the seat.

A look at the draft redistribution in Lockyer shows that it has gained the lower Somerset region and lost Greenbank, making it more of a conservative seat than it already was.

That makes it essentially a contest between LNP candidate Jim McDonald and One Nation's Jim Savage. Labor preferences will be decisive but the ALP is no chance in the seat of Lockyer.

On the draft boundary changes, One Nation is the favourite in Lockyer in a tight contest.

The seat of Bundamba is now a straight tick in the box for the ALP. If sitting MP Jo-Ann Miller gains pre-selection she will win in a canter. If she does not, it is still hard to see anything other than a Labor win.

The seat now contains the entire suburb of Bundamba, gained from the seat of Ipswich. It loses Springfield and neighbouring suburbs to the new seat of Jordan.

The seat of Ipswich, held by the ALP's Jennifer Howard, is still nominally a Labor seat but the LNP and One Nation will be eyeing off the southern end with the seat picking up Deebing Heights, along with sections of Ripley and South Ripley.

The ALP still should hold Ipswich because the majority of the seat's residents are in traditional Labor voting areas.

The new seat of Jordan, containing the Springfield suburbs in the north, Greenbank and then to the south Undullah and Kagaru, is up for grabs.

The seat will field all new candidates and the ALP, LNP and One Nation will all fancy their chances.

Notionally, it should be a Labor seat. It sits in the Federal seats of Blair and Oxley, held by ALP MPs, and covers an area that has been held mostly by a Labor state member until now.

The seats held by the ALP in the Ipswich region are theirs to lose.

The lessons from recent elections, at both a state and federal level, suggest electors are ready to vote governments out and not in.

A lot of people are doing it tough and Parliament can become a bubble for MPs not prepared to press the flesh and get out in their communities at a grass roots level, excluding the myriad of functions they often attend with other movers and shakers.

As I see it, the trap for the sitting ALP members in these seats is to sit back and say very little in Parliament or in the press about the issues facing their communities.

All of them need to lift their game in this respect. More grunt, less graft.

Ipswich will once again embrace One Nation at the next election, to some degree.

If it is in droves then Mr Madden is the one who is most at risk.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  alp jennifer howard jim madden jo-ann miller lnp one nation pauline hanson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Have you seen this girl? 15-year-old missing from Inala

Have you seen this girl? 15-year-old missing from Inala

She may be in Inala, north Brisbane, Caboolture or Toowoomba as she has connections to these areas.

Life changing day for girl born with intestines outside body

Mayana Wyles - Dudman is excited to be playing in water in her new drysuit.

'You couldn't wipe the smiles off our faces'

Tony Abbott: Coalition in danger of becoming ‘Labor lite’

If only six members had changed their vote we would still have Tony Abbott as PM.

Abbott says he is disappointed and disillusioned with the government

New Springfield based seat to be named Jordan

HONOURED: Pioneering politician Vi Jordan, a former Ipswich West MP and Ipswich councillor, will have a new seat based around Springfield named after her.

Former Ipswich councillor and Ipswich West MP to be honoured

Local Partners

Hanson will put rocket up MP's backside

Ipswich West boundary changes could be poisoned chalice for Jim

Life changing day for girl born with intestines outside body

Mayana Wyles - Dudman is excited to be playing in water in her new drysuit.

'You couldn't wipe the smiles off our faces'

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

'LA LA Land? I only made it through 20 minutes.' Samuel L Jackson reveals his Oscars choices.

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9.15pm Monday January 30* Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings pictured after their wedding on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough looks good on reality TV show.

Buderim dad rejects gay son's emotional plea for second time

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's fiance.

Son’s emotional plea rejected again by unmoved father

What's on the big screen this week

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

This week's new releases offer plenty of variety for movie buffs.

BIG HOME, BIG BLOCK, BIG VIEWS &amp; BREEZES – ALL FOR A REALLY SMALL PRICE!

136 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 3 1 1 $219,000 NEG

This is NOT a misprint! This is your chance to secure this extra-large family home on a full ¼ acre block (1012m2) with the most amazing views and breezes for the...

STYLISH &amp; ELEVATED WITH VIEWS

10 Cottonwood Crescent, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $399,000...

Designed to maximize mountain views & afternoon breezes, this stunning property is proudly positioned on an elevated, landscaped 654m2 block in the much desired...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $339,000...

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $225,000 NEG

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

Land Sweet Land in the Scenic Rim

153 Schneiders Road, Rosevale 4340

Rural 5 2 10 $2,100,000...

What a combination to have.....Scenic views to Brisbane City, Bremer River Valley, Fassiifern Valley and the Great Dividing Range with 4 titles and located only 30...

LIVE AND ENTERTAIN IN STYLE AND COMFORT!

27 Hayes Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $309,000 NEG

After nearly twenty years of selling great family homes in Ipswich it was a pleasant surprise to be so totally impressed by the sheer size, quality and features of...

Modern executive style home at bargain price.

14 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $255,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is only five years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

THE PERFECT INVESTMENT OR FAMILY HOME!

3 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 4 4 $259,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is only 5 years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

LOWOOD FAMILY LIVING AT ITS FINEST!

45 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $259,000 NEG

This stunning four bedroom family home is the complete package for either families or investors looking for a super low maintenance, feature packed and beautiful...

RENOVATED FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN IN PRIME BRASSALL POSITION!

36 Vogel Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 2 $319,000 NEG

This amazing and feature packed family home is actually much bigger than you think and not only does it have three (3) large and separate living areas but it has...

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Ipswich facing housing shortage: Property expert

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!