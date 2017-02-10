Handbags, money stolen as women come to blows in carpark

Police have charged a woman from Forest Lake and two from Inala after a robbery in South Brisbane early this morning.

It will be alleged that just after midnight, two women were in a carpark of a cinema on Grey St when they were approached by three other women who were known to them.

An altercation followed and the women allegedly stole the victims' handbags which contained a large sum of money.

Police located the three women and charged a 22-year-old and a 26-year-old from Inala with robbery and attempted robbery.

A 27-year-old Forest Lake woman was also charged with robbery and attempted robbery.

They are expected to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 28.

The 24-year-old and 36-year-old victims, both from Annerley, received minor facial injuries and did not require medical attention.