Half a century of married bliss

A TRIP to the drive-in movie theatre with friends forever changed the lives of David and Bernadette Parker.

"Bernadette and I met by chance. I was out with a mate and his girlfriend and we decided to go to the drive-in movies. We ran into Bernadette, who knew my mate's girlfriend, and she asked Bernadette if she wanted to come along too,” Mr Parker said while gushing slightly.

"When I first saw her I thought she was very lovely and very friendly.”

The feelings were mutual, as just two weeks later the pair went on a date to another movie.

"There was a special movie premier for the film Zulu with lots of army dignitaries. I was in the army at the time and we were allowed to invite our wives and our girlfriends to come along too. I rang Bernadette up and asked if she wanted to come and she said 'too right',” he said.

"That was our first official date and we have been together ever since.”

Bernadette can remember feeling like a million dollars that night.

"My mum was very good at sewing and she made me a new dress just for that night,” she said fondly.

The pair dated and announced their engagement at Bernadette's 21st birthday party on September 7, 1965.

They then married at St Ambrose Church at Newmarket in front of roughly 120 guests on May 27, 1967.

Bernadette and David Parker of Middle Park celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Contributed

The two excitedly started their lives together and had two sons, Anthony and Robert. While the pair have no grandchildren, they do have what they call a 'grandpuppy', their son's golden retriever Nigella.

The pair moved to Middle Park and have lived there for 38 years.

Mr Parker said he and his wife had shared many happy times together.

"Our highlights would have to be the birth of the boys and all the other family milestones likes 21st birthday parties and engagements,” he said.

"We also loved going on holidays every year to the coast, and to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary this year, we will be returning to the coast.”

And their secret?

"We have had a very good and happy marriage because we have tolerated each other, made sacrifices and have respect for one another,” Mr Parker said proudly.

"We appreciate each other and never go to bed cranky with one another. We always settle any small arguments we have.”

Mr Parker explained his wedding anniversary was just one big milestone for his family recently, as his sister Sue and her husband Barry also celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 25. Mr Parker, who is one of 12 children, said his family were excited to have two weddings so close together.

Although there were a few hiccups.

"I missed my sister's wedding because I was in the army and she missed my wedding because she was having emergency surgery,” he said, laughing.

"It's nice to have the two milestones close together.”