22°
News

The gutsy cop who tried to save Brett Forte

by Kate Kyriacou, The Courier-Mail
The police car of shot police officer Brett Forte. Picture: 7News Qld
The police car of shot police officer Brett Forte. Picture: 7News Qld

SLAIN policeman Brett Forte's partner used her bare hands to tear a hole in the windscreen of their upturned car so she and others could drag him out to safety - all while under fire from a crazed gunman with an automatic weapon.

The incredible heroics of the officers who tried to rescue Senior Constable Forte have been praised by his family, with details emerging that his fellow officers put their lives at risk in a bid to save his.

The Courier-Mail understands Constable Forte and his partner were in one of three police cars that followed known criminal Rick Maddison down a dirt road in a "low speed chase" around 2pm on Monday at Seventeen Mile, near Toowoomba.

In bushland, Maddison stopped and opened fire with a high-powered automatic weapon, hitting Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad officer Constable Forte.

How it happened.
How it happened.

His vehicle and the other vehicles tried to reverse, but his rolled on the rough terrain, trapping him and his partner inside. With Maddison still firing, several officers from the second vehicle ran back to try to get their badly injured colleague out.

His still-trapped partner was forced to use her baton to smash a hole in the windscreen, before using her hands to rip a hole big enough to get Constable Forte through.

More on this at The Courier-Mail

Related Items

Topics:  bravery brett forte police toowoomba

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
The gutsy cop who tried to save Brett Forte

The gutsy cop who tried to save Brett Forte

Policeman Brett Forte’s partner used her bare hands to tear a hole in the windscreen of their upturned car so she and others could drag him out to safety

Brett Forte: Family's brave tribute to police hero

Brett's father Stuart Forte: “He was a great bloke and he needs to be remembered.” Picture: Liam Kidston

“He was a great bloke and he needs to be remembered,” he said.

Households slow on NBN uptake as halfway mark nears

Workers laying fibre NBN cable. Picture : Chris Higgins

The number of consumers using NBN is lagging behind connection rate.

Outlook Down: Why your email is completely stuffed today

“Very annoying! Can’t access on Chrome or Safari, or iPhone."

Local Partners

The gutsy cop who tried to save Brett Forte

Policeman Brett Forte’s partner used her bare hands to tear a hole in the windscreen of their upturned car so she and others could drag him out to safety

Angler reveals reason for ignoring 'no fishing' signs

Redbank Plains resident, Jesse Harrison, is defending his decision to fish at Springfield's Spring Lake and said he is helping native fish in the lake by removing pest fish.

One fisherman defends his decision to fish in Spring Lake

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

ATHLETES who overtrain tend to underperform. Something similar occurs with this pumped-up film adaptation of the popular '90s television series Baywatch.

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What's on the big screen this week

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Two huge films, Wonder Woman and Baywatch make their cinema debuts.

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Jack the monkey had an upset stomach during filming.

Pirates of the Caribbean actress jokes about vomitting monkey.

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from Married At First Sight.

WEDDED bliss has turned into a wedded miss for MAFS golden couple.

The hefty costs for cheering on our Maroons

HYPED: Gabby Dargel (left) and her partner Nathaniel Spreadborough are planning a road trip to see the State of Origin in Brisbane.

Gabby Dargel is spitting chips over the cost of flights to Origin

Near new with yard space.

4 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $419,000

For those who are looking for a home with a bit of style, a bit of quality and all importantly, a bit of yard. This home delivers a seamless blend of modern family...

LUXURIOUS ENTERTAINER ON A BIG 1010M2 BLOCK

169 Edwards Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 3 $649,000

This highly appealing and truly outstanding property has it all, Big Block, Pool, Shed & Size + technology. When it comes to lifestyle this huge family residence...

ENTRY LEVEL TO KENSINGTON

57 Kensington Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $465,000...

This property is located in one of Ipswich's most prestige Estates', to secure this property you will not only be entering a lifestyle change but also reaping the...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL!!! AUCTION 16TH JUNE, 12PM @ HEISENBERG HAUS IPSWICH

49 Reif Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION 16/06/17 ...

This classic highset renovated brick home is located in popular Flinders View and is perfect for a growing family looking for a modern home in a quiet friendly...

TRADIES / GRANNY FLAT

51 Woodlands Road, Gatton 4343

House 4 1 4 $279,000

IF YOU'RE A TRADIE AND NEED SPACE TO WORK AND STORE ALL THE BOYS TOYS LOOK NO FURTHER AS THIS HIGH SET HAS IT ALL. THERE IS 2 CAR LOCKUP UNDER AS WELL AS A STORE...

BRAND NEW, SIMPLY STUNNING, PRICED TO SELL!

31A Nolan Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This home is brand new and built to an extremely high standard that a lucky new owner will be very proud of. This property will suit...

Three Bedroom Highset with Shed on 5000m2

48-50 Willowbank Drive, Willowbank 4306

House 3 1 1 $399,000...

If you're looking to buy acreage and you don't have a budget of more than $400,000 then this is a must see property. Situated in the popular Willowbank acreage...

SOPHISTICATION ON A BUDGET

28 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Style and sophistication doesn't always have to cost more. If you are tired of looking at poorly presented and overpriced properties you must inspect this...

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 Offers Over...

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

Perfect family Home + Large Shed + Great side Access

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!