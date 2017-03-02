Greyhound club in shock after 'big, jovial' trainer's death

GREYHOUND trainer Peter Ruetschi loaded his winning dog, There's a Fool, into his van on Tuesday night and headed home from the Ipswich greyhound racing meeting.

Within minutes Mr Ruetschi, 56, and There's a Fool were killed in a head-on traffic crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club manager Merv Page said the industry was in shock.

"A lot of people are very hurt by it, he was a likeable sort of chap," Mr Page said.

"I was shocked, we were talking to him 10 minutes before he left, there were other trainers helping him load the dogs into the car and an hour later he was gone, which is a big shock.

Peter Reutschi www.justgreyhoundphotos.com

"It's very friendly and we like to welcome people, Peter was a friendly and welcoming bloke, he liked to have a joke.

"He was big, jovial, loved to win, if he didn't win he'd get a bit cantankerous but it would only last for so long and then he'd get back to his jovial self.

"He was a good, down-to-earth-bloke.

"He'll be sorely missed, he was just one of those types of figures you liked having around."

Mr Ruetschi was a prominent figure in the industry, having trained multiple winners.

"Going back five or six years ago, Peter came to Ipswich as a trainer that didn't have lot of success and he built himself up to be one of the leading trainers in the district," Mr Page said.

"He has come a long way in the last five years as a trainers," Mr Page said.