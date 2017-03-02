32°
News

Greyhound club in shock after 'big, jovial' trainer's death

Emma Clarke
| 2nd Mar 2017 4:00 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GREYHOUND trainer Peter Ruetschi loaded his winning dog, There's a Fool, into his van on Tuesday night and headed home from the Ipswich greyhound racing meeting.

Within minutes Mr Ruetschi, 56, and There's a Fool were killed in a head-on traffic crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club manager Merv Page said the industry was in shock.

"A lot of people are very hurt by it, he was a likeable sort of chap," Mr Page said.

"I was shocked, we were talking to him 10 minutes before he left, there were other trainers helping him load the dogs into the car and an hour later he was gone, which is a big shock.

Peter Reutschi
Peter Reutschi www.justgreyhoundphotos.com

 

"It's very friendly and we like to welcome people, Peter was a friendly and welcoming bloke, he liked to have a joke.

"He was big, jovial, loved to win, if he didn't win he'd get a bit cantankerous but it would only last for so long and then he'd get back to his jovial self.

"He was a good, down-to-earth-bloke.

 

"He'll be sorely missed, he was just one of those types of figures you liked having around."

Mr Ruetschi was a prominent figure in the industry, having trained multiple winners.

"Going back five or six years ago, Peter came to Ipswich as a trainer that didn't have lot of success and he built himself up to be one of the leading trainers in the district," Mr Page said.

"He has come a long way in the last five years as a trainers," Mr Page said.

"He was good supporter, he trialled and raced there every week so naturally it's going to affect us."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich greyhound racing club peter ruetschi traffic crash

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
How this hairdresser saved her client’s life

How this hairdresser saved her client’s life

Ipswich business owner's powerful message after shock find.

How pleading gay panic can have murder charges dropped

Car hit scene, male person lying on the floor in front of a car

UPDATE: Ipswich MP labels gay panic defence 'absolutely archaic'

Greyhound trainer and dog killed in Fernvale crash

Greyhound trainer Peter Ruetschi died in a fatal crash on Tuesday night.

RSPCA called to assist with injured animals

'Fine litterbugs $5000 like Singapore' says Mr Clean

ANGELS OF STREETS: Andy Brodersen (right) and Ron Baginski voluntarily pick up litter in the Collingwood Park area because they love Ipswich.

VIDEO: Rubbish hero says fine them and take photos of them too

Local Partners

How this hairdresser saved her client’s life

Ipswich business owner's powerful message after shock find.

Greyhound club in shock after 'big, jovial' trainer's death

Kevin Kemp (a Pay family friend), Moira Pay, Peter Ruetschi with winning greyhound Sizeable. Photo courtesy Rick O'Donnell.

Peter Ruetschi and his winning dog There's a Fool died on Tuesday

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

ELIMINATIONS ramp up as reality show enters its final weeks.

Why the best vision is still to come on Planet Earth II

A red-eyed tree frog takes a rest in the jungles of Costa Rica in a scene from the documentary TV series Planet Earth II.

LANDMARK doco series takes on all-new terrain.

Shock exit of Eurovision presenters

Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang present SBS's Eurovision Song Contest coverage.

SBS announce Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang will not host Eurovision 2017

Aussie band asked to change name

It’s a bit late to ask Hunters and Collectors to change the name they have had for 36 years.

Activists PETA ask Hunters and Collectors to consider a “namelift”.

Two accountants behind Oscars Best Picture debacle ‘banned’

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

President of film academy says two accountants won't be welcome back

Adele: Why fireworks will be missing from Aussie shows

The British superstar was left distraught during dress rehearsals

Karl Stefanovic invited to 'Hard Chat' about love life

Karl and Lisa are stunned by Tom Gleeson's quip.

Comedian Tom Gleeson has Today host squirming in his seat

Escape to the Country

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

Farmland Close to Town

17 Shelbach Road, Mutdapilly 4307

Residential Land 0 0 $465,000

Ipswich is a very short commute of 15 minutes and Brisbane is 55 minutes with easy access to the Cunningham Highway of less than 5 minutes. With its great...

BIG VALUE FOUR BEDROOM FAMILY HOME - READY AND WAITING FOR YOU!

61 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $250,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented, only three years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for...

THE PERFECT INVESTMENT OR FAMILY HOME!

3 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 4 4 $259,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is only 5 years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

NEAR NEW &amp; TRULY IMMACULATE - THIS IS SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL!

34 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $259,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented on both the outside and the inside. The home is truly immaculate! The home is only three years...

Modern executive style home at bargain price.

14 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $255,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is only five years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

31 Atlantic Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This is the perfect family home for both families and investors and here’s why! This home has fantastic street appeal and it is totally established. It has an...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

17 Staaten Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is less than seven years old and located in a prime new home area in ever popular Brassall. It has all the right...

TIME TO LEAVE THE NEST

4/14A Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

If it is time to leave home, we have found a great place to start that won’t break the bank. Located in a great position close and handy to Booval Fair shopping...

NEAR NEW, TOTALLY UNIQUE &amp; INCREDIBLY AFFORDABLE!

7 Sovereign Close, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $359,000

This near new four bedroom brick family home really stands out from the crowd. It is really an attractive home that has a great street appeal as well as the...

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!