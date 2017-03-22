Government to back down on cuts to Family Tax Benefit

UPDATE: The Federal Government has delayed its plan to make cuts to the Family Tax Benefit payments for at least two years in a bid to pass its childcare reforms.

After a press conference this morning the Government originally stated it would split its childcare package and some cuts to welfare payments in a last minute dash to muster support from the Senate and the Opposition to pass the changes.

Speaking from Canberra earlier, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Education Minister Simon Birmingham said the Government would continue to negotiate with cross benchers and the Senate to ensure the bill is passed.

"Now is the time to see these reforms passed through the Parliament," Mr Birmingham said.

"Our discussions are constructive and we are eager to make sure they are finalised."

The Government has announced it will extend its sitting hours to midnight for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday so that it can debate changes to help pass the bill.