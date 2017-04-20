Woolies goes nuts with 'special' that's not special

NUTS: A basic knowledge of maths will tell you that this special at Goodna Woolworths is far from it. Buy two for $10 or individually at $4.50 a pop.

WOOLIES at Goodna has gone nuts.

An eagle eyed shopper at Woolworths has noted that, as a "special", you can buy two packets of nuts for $10 but if you buy two individually you pay only $9, according to the fine print which says individual packets cost $4.50.

A photo of the anomaly was sent to Ipswich deputy mayor Paul Tully whose Facebook page had over 8000 hits in 12 hours after he posted it.

One shopper said "Dammit, I just bought some from the Redbank Plains Woolies...I usually look at them properly n' see if its actually a saving or a sneaky fake saving."

Another was not surprised and posted: "I always look at the fine print. Most of their specials, aren't actually specials."

Cr Tully had a chuckle about the nutty development when he said he's had a massive response on Facebook, but said there was a serious side to it as well.

"Most people are saying that is is common practice," he said.

"But Woolworths has gone nuts with their advertising.

"It is deceptive advertising, and probably a mistake, but it is a warning to all customers to read the labels very carefully.

"Large retailers should ensure that their product advertising of a special is properly identified.

"It is pretty poor where a special of two items costs more than buying two items individually."

The QT is seeking comment from Woolworths.