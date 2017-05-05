25°
Business

'GIVE IT A RED HOT GO': Callout for Super Hornet pilots

5th May 2017 5:00 AM
All four Air Combat Group aircraft; the PC-9, Hawk-127, F/A-18A Classic Hornet and F/A-18F Super Hornet, fly in formation in the airspace near RAAF Base Williamtown.
All four Air Combat Group aircraft; the PC-9, Hawk-127, F/A-18A Classic Hornet and F/A-18F Super Hornet, fly in formation in the airspace near RAAF Base Williamtown. CPL Craig Barrett

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWO Super Hornets left from RAAF Base Amberley yesterday on a rarely seen low-level flight where aircraft flew as low as 45m at 555km/hr to train for potential combat scenarios.

Pilots conducted navigational exercises which saw the F/A 1-F fly low over northern New South Wales and south-east Queensland.

RAAF Group Captain Ian Goold is the director of training for the Air Combat Group and explained exactly what it takes to get a young Air Force recruit ready for war.

When asked if the RAAF focus on Air Combat Officer and pilot recruitment had increased since the rise in concerns of a war with North Korea, the Group Captain said there was always a need to have officers combat ready, no matter what the global conditions were.

"It's the never-ending aim of the Air Force to recruit the next generation of Air Combat Officers and pilots," he said.

"The training is challenging. It takes about four years from when a young man or woman starts to become combat-ready.

"They start with slower aircraft then move on to faster, more punchy aircraft with more weapons."

Group Captain Goold has been in the RAAF for 16 years and served for 13 years in the British RAF before coming to Australia.

He said there were three main campaigns officers trained in, air to surface, air to air and electronic warfare.

"Air to surface can be weapons to the ground like in campaigns in Northern Iraq and Syria," he said. "Air to air (would be used) if the enemy comes in and we need to shoot them out of the sky.

"The other type is electronic warfare, that's like the (unmanned) Boeing EA-18G Growler aircraft that's coming to Amberley this year.

"Of course these are over-simplifications but they are the three main campaigns we teach recruits about whey start training."

The Group Captain said most real-life combat scenarios would combine one, two or even the three key types of campaigns.

He encouraged young people who liked to be challenged and enjoyed working as a team to think about a career as a pilot or Air Combat Officer.

"We need people who are up for the mental and physical challenge, people who will give it a red hot go, think under pressure and those who can work as a team," he said. "There are a lot of people who become successful pilots who don't have any prior flying experience (before they join).

"Flying as a career is an amazing experience. I've had a long career in the Air Force flying at speeds of more than 1000km an hour.

"I'd like to say too that this is not a male-only role. We are keen to make sure young woman are also being recruited to become pilots."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  raaf raaf amberley super hornets

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Low moaning' heard from Ipswich home during alleged murder

'Low moaning' heard from Ipswich home during alleged murder

It “sounded like someone’s head getting smashed against the ground”.

  • News

  • 5th May 2017 5:00 AM

'GIVE IT A RED HOT GO': Callout for Super Hornet pilots

All four Air Combat Group aircraft; the PC-9, Hawk-127, F/A-18A Classic Hornet and F/A-18F Super Hornet, fly in formation in the airspace near RAAF Base Williamtown.

"We need people who are up for the mental and physical challenge"

Buckingham Palace staff called to emergency meeting

There is widespread speculation today after Queen Elizabeth's staff were summoned to a highly unusual emergency meeting.

The Queen's entire staff has been summoned to an unusual meeting

Sight of red lace knickers may have led to alleged murder

Brisbane Supreme District Court

He 'lost it', bashing the victim and then allegedly 'hog-tying' him

Local Partners

'Low moaning' heard from Ipswich home during alleged murder

It “sounded like someone’s head getting smashed against the ground”.

Ipswich speeders hit with whopping $5.2m in fines

Our region's worst speeding hot spots have been revealed.

Investigation reveals the massive bill drivers racked up in a year

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Tom and his jokesters are back to grab your attention

Popular quiz show Have You Been Paying Attention? returns for fifth season with well-deserved Logies boost.

Laws says he didn’t like Princess Diana

Laws admits a dislike for Princess Diana.

Paris Jackson to star in Aussie’s film

Paris Jackson, pictured at the Met Gala, will make her movie debut.

Jackson making her film debut in a new movie by an Aussie director.

Just what the doctor ordered

Dan Hamill joins the cast of Love Child in season four.

DAN Hamill gets hearts racing in the new season of Love Child.

Brad Pitt reveals drinking woes in Jolie split

'I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka'

What's on the big screen this week

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

JESSICA Chastain's new drama takes you to Nazi Germany.

Iconic Poppins building to be restored to glory

HARD HAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Restoration and repair works have started

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block ... $369,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

INVEST OR MAKE IT HOME

4 Walnut Close, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 1 $345,000

Take this spacious home and make it yours either as an Investment or a home with an excellent size yard with room for a shed, pool or caravan. Located in a quiet...

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000 each

$295,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

4 Bedroom Home in a Quiet Pocket of Rangeville.

144 Curzon Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

There's nothing more appealing than a Toowoomba home with charm & this one comes with all the trimmings. This quaint property sits on a private, fully fenced block...

LUXURY, RESORT STYLE HOME!

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 OFFERS FROM...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

STUNNING NEW FAMILY HOME - READY TO MOVE IN NOW

9 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $439,000

BRAND NEW & EXPERTLY BUILT BY AWARD WINNING LOCAL BUILDER LATEST IN STYLE & BUILT TO HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTION SPECIFICATIONS WALKING DISTANCE TO BOOVAL RAIL...

8 ACRES (3.36Ha) PRIME VACANT LAND in High Demand Growth Corridor

23 - 31 Rea Road, Karalee 4306

Residential Land OWNER PURCHASED ELSEWHERE Extraordinary Opportunity Exists! Vacant semi-rural block with enormous lifestyle ... Offers Over...

OWNER PURCHASED ELSEWHERE Extraordinary Opportunity Exists! Vacant semi-rural block with enormous lifestyle or development potential sitting in the heart of the...

SECURE THIS INVESTMENT PROPERTY WITH HOME IN MIND

17 Benjamin Court, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 369000

Located in the popular western corridor of Yamanto and positioned on the high side of the street with amazing views of the Toowoomba range, this quality family...

Your Family home with the lot

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

This classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents your very own holiday...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 $399,000...

With the emphasis focused on the great outdoor lifestyle, you'll spend all your time relaxing and entertaining with the great set up that this home has to...

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!