Dead toddler, 2, had 'significant burns', say police

Madura McCormack, The Courier-Mail | 26th May 2017 7:08 AM Updated: 12:24 PM

LATEST: Police have confirmed the toddler who died after a cardiac arrest north of Brisbane overnight had also suffered serious injuries including "significant burns".

The two-year-old was taken to Lady Cilento Hospital after suffering the heart attack.

A spokesman said police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding her death and the injuries she sustained.

Police will address the media this afternoon and have announced the investigation is being headed by the Boondall Child Protection and Investigation Unit.

Police are still trying to figure out what caused the girl's injuries.

 

EARLIER

A TODDLER has died in hospital overnight after suffering a heart attack yesterday.

Police and emergency services were called to a Northgate home about 4.30pm yesterday after the young girl stopped breathing.

The child is reported to have suffered significant injuries to her legs that may have been caused by scalding bath water.

Police, who remained at the home on Thursday night, said a man and a woman are assisting with inquiries.

A neighbour said the home was usually very quiet.

"I was quite amazed, because there was no noise and all of a sudden these ambulances were everywhere," she told the Nine Network.

"There is never any sound comes from there, nothing that gave any indication something was wrong".

OVERNIGHT:

A TWO-YEAR-OLD is in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest in Brisbane's north on Thursday afternoon.

Police and emergency services attended the Northgate home around 4.30pm after the young girl stopped breathing.

Paramedics gave the girl life-saving CPR, according to 7 News, before rushing her to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Queensland police confirmed they were investigating the incident and remained at the home Thursday night.

It is understood a man and a woman are assisting police with their enquiries.

The girl remains in a critical condition.

News Corp Australia

