27°
News

Lockyer Valley evacuation called off as weather improves

Anthony Templeton, Madura McCormack, Tom Snowdon, Greg Stolz, John McCarthy, Darren Cartwright, Chri | 30th Mar 2017 5:32 PM Updated: 7:11 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE: RESIDENTS in the Lockyer Valley have been told they no longer need to flee their homes after an earlier evacuation warning. 

EARLIER: RESIDENTS in the Laidley and Forest Hill districts are being told to relocate now as the overnight flooding threat grows.

The Lockyer Valley Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) made the announcement just after 5pm today, warning residents in the area to prepare now for the possibility of flooding tonight and make arrangements to stay in a safe place with family or friends.

Lockyer Creek at Helidon in the Lockyer Valley. Picture: Twitter/Kameron Jeffrey
Lockyer Creek at Helidon in the Lockyer Valley. Picture: Twitter/Kameron Jeffrey

Particularly at-risk areas in FOREST HILL, include low-lying areas of:

• Brimblecombe St

• Burnham St

• Church St

• Crowley Vale Rd

• Dodt Rd

• Dyer St

• Forest Hill Fernvale Rd

• Gatton Laidley Rd

• Gill St

• Glenore Grove Rd

• Gordon St

• Hunt St

• Kent St

• Old Laidley Forest Hill Rd

• Railway St

• Robert St

• Van De Weyer Rd

• Victoria St

• William St

Particularly at-risk areas in GLEN CAIRN include low-lying areas of:

• Forest Hill Blenheim Rd

• Glen Cairn Rd

• Hubner Rd

Particularly at-risk areas in LAIDLEY include low-lying areas of:

• Cooper St

• Edward St

• John St South

• Mort St

• Napier St

• Schroder St

• Short St

• William St

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks evacuation lockyer valley

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Man charged with murder of Samuel Thompson

Man charged with murder of Samuel Thompson

POLICE have charged a man with the murder of 22-year-old Brisbane man Samuel Thompson.

DJ Sherrington to come alive for youth festivities

PARTY TIME: Members of The Hut at DJ Sherrington Park, Inala.

Thousands to converge in Inala for annual Youth Week celebrations.

20 million litres to be released from Somerset Dam

Twenty megalitres of water will be released from Somerset and Wivenhoe dams.

Seqwater’s Flood Operations Centre will go on alert today

Police fear worst in missing Samuel Thompson case

MYSTERY: Samuel Thompson is missing and feared murdered. Police began searching an Ipswich dump yesterday. (Inset) Mr Thompson's Ford Mustang.

Search turns to landfill

Local Partners

Man charged with murder of Samuel Thompson

POLICE have charged a man with the murder of 22-year-old Brisbane man Samuel Thompson.

Lockyer Valley evacuation called off as weather improves

Lockyer Creek at Helidon in the Lockyer Valley. Picture: Twitter/Kameron Jeffrey

Evacuation warning lifted after Lockyer Valley residents asked to go

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes as they watch one of the most scandalous TV...

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Pamela Rabe stars as Joan Ferguson in a scene from season five of the TV series Wentworth.

Gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

MOVIE REVIEW: Crazy Boss Baby story is a little far-fetched

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

After nailing Trump, Alec Baldwin’s career takes a strange detour.

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

Amy Murr, pictured with brother Tyson, said rival contestant Josh Meeuwissen crossed the line when he called her a ‘sl*t’.

AMY responds after being called a ‘sl*t’ by MKR’s villain Josh.

PRIME LOCATION - POTENTIAL - PROFIT

12 Orchard Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 UNDER CONTRACT!

This little gem certainly needs some polishing, but imagine the outcome and rewards! Will suit someone looking for a renovation project and could be a delightful...

PERFECTION WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

GREAT INVESTMENT WITH GREAT TENANT

18/110 Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

This fantastic 2 bedroom unit is located in a very neat & tidy complex with a current tenant who is paying $275 per week and is willing to stay long...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 Auction 07/04/2017...

THURSDAY 30/03/2017 OFI CANCELLED DUE TO WET WEATHER. This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you...

BIG 1447m2 BLOCK WITH SUBDIVISON POTENTIAL

26 Cypress Street, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $389,000

This rare size block offers a good size 3 bedroom home which sits on a massive 1447m2 piece of land. So much room for the largest of sheds or you could subdivide...

You&#39;re Family&#39;s Summer Entertainer

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Summer has arrived and this classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents...

WALK TO BRASSALL SHOPPING CENTRE

11 Robin Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 1 259,000...

This one owner 60 year old home has been much loved over the years and this is the first time it has ever been on the market for sale. Sitting high up the street...

&quot;SPECTACULAR FAMILY HOME--- PRIME BLOCK IN PREMIER ESTATE&quot;

5 Lipizzaner Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 5 2 6 $735,000

Designed by the current owners and built by one of the most acclaimed Ipswich builders, this 2 1/2 year old brick and colourbond home sitting on a flat 3500m2...

Superb Investment - Buy 1 or Buy 2!

4 & 6 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Here is a great opportunity to get into investment market as two great investment properties hit the market. It will be your decision, you can buy one or the...

The Best Commercial Site on the Market

44 Croft Crescent, Harristown 4350

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

Offering to the market 6 acres of prime vacant land situated in one of the states fastest growing cities. Toowoomba is seen to be the gateway to the South...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!