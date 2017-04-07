Lockyer Valley evacuation called off as weather improves

UPDATE: RESIDENTS in the Lockyer Valley have been told they no longer need to flee their homes after an earlier evacuation warning.

Due to the improving weather conditions, there is no longer a need for self evacuation in low lying areas of Laidley & Forest Hill. — Lockyer Valley RC (@LockyerValleyRC) March 30, 2017

EARLIER: RESIDENTS in the Laidley and Forest Hill districts are being told to relocate now as the overnight flooding threat grows.

The Lockyer Valley Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) made the announcement just after 5pm today, warning residents in the area to prepare now for the possibility of flooding tonight and make arrangements to stay in a safe place with family or friends.

Lockyer Creek at Helidon in the Lockyer Valley. Picture: Twitter/Kameron Jeffrey

Particularly at-risk areas in FOREST HILL, include low-lying areas of:

• Brimblecombe St

• Burnham St

• Church St

• Crowley Vale Rd

• Dodt Rd

• Dyer St

• Forest Hill Fernvale Rd

• Gatton Laidley Rd

• Gill St

• Glenore Grove Rd

• Gordon St

• Hunt St

• Kent St

• Old Laidley Forest Hill Rd

• Railway St

• Robert St

• Van De Weyer Rd

• Victoria St

• William St

Particularly at-risk areas in GLEN CAIRN include low-lying areas of:

• Forest Hill Blenheim Rd

• Glen Cairn Rd

• Hubner Rd

Particularly at-risk areas in LAIDLEY include low-lying areas of:

• Cooper St

• Edward St

• John St South

• Mort St

• Napier St

• Schroder St

• Short St

• William St