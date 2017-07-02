21°
Gerard Baden-Clay acted 'paralysed' after car crash

Kate Kyriacou | 2nd Jul 2017 5:45 AM
Gerard Baden-Clay
Gerard Baden-Clay QUEENSLAND COURTS

GERARD Baden-Clay crawled from a car wreck, using his hands to drag himself along the ground as though his legs were paralysed, then repeatedly asked for his lawyer as onlookers came to help.

Details of the ­bizarre crash, which happened two days after Baden-Clay reported his wife, Allison, missing, have been revealed in the updated edition of ­author and The Sunday Mail journalist David Murray's book, The Murder of Allison Baden-Clay.

 

Gerard Baden-Clay’s car crash at Indooroopilly.
Investigators believe Baden-Clay's strange behaviour at the crash scene that day could have been him at breaking point, ready to confess to murdering his wife, with one witness recounting he said: "There's something else" when asked why he kept repeating the word "sorry".

Baden-Clay was found guilty of murdering his wife in 2014 but the charge was later downgraded to manslaughter by the Court of Appeal.

That decision was later criticised by the High Court, which reinstated the former real estate agent's murder conviction and life sentence.

More at Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  crime editors picks gerard baden-clay murder

