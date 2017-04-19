26°
Gatecrashers cause 'devastating' damage to hall

Anna Hartley
| 19th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Peak Crossing Hall (pictured) was vandalised at a birthday party on Good Friday.
Peak Crossing Hall (pictured) was vandalised at a birthday party on Good Friday.

GATECRASHERS let off two fire extinguishers, kicked a hole in a wall and ripped a toilet door off its hinges causing serious damage to a local country hall.

A young man's 19th birthday party ended in more than $1000 worth of damage after unexpected gatecrashers from Ipswich turned up to the event at Peak Crossing Hall on Good Friday, says the hall committee.

According to locals the party got out of control shortly after 11.30pm when a fight broke out on Ipswich-Boonah Rd outside the building.

When organising the event, the 19-year-old told hall booking agent Natalie Klan about 100-150 people would be attending the party.

She said after gatecrashers arrived there was more than 200 people partying inside and outside the hall.

Neighbours described a loud night of yelling, swearing and fighting.

Police were called multiple times throughout the evening and eventually broke up the party just before midnight but not before the damage was done.

Ms Klan said the teen who hosted the party offered to pay for all damages and was at the building cleaning up the next morning.

"He wanted to have a nice time and now he's devastated. Since it happened he has bent over backwards to fix it," she said.

"We've been working all weekend to bring it back up to standard before the Anzac Dance on Friday.

"Our hall is known as having one of the best dance floors around and it looked atrocious. We're still fixing the damage."

Peak Crossing Hall.
Peak Crossing Hall. Contributed

Ms Klan said it was two girls who did most of the damage and called on them to come forward and own up.

"It was easily $1000 or more worth of damage that was caused," she said.

"We had a young carpenter Lutz who recently moved to the area, he just lost his job but offered to fix some of the damage at no charge.

"If we didn't have such amazing community members helping the cost would be a lot higher.

"We hope the girls come forward so the young apprentice who hosted the event doesn't have to pay the entire cost. It's a lot of money for a young person."

Ms Klan encouraged those responsible to phone her on 0407 672 388.

