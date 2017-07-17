24°
News

Game of Thrones: This is the cheapest way to watch it

Matthew Dunn | 17th Jul 2017 12:43 PM

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.
A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE wait is over and Game of Thrones season 7 will be premiere in Australia Monday morning.

If you are looking for the cheapest way to legally watch the latest season, here are your options:


FOXTEL NOW
Gone are the days of needing 12-month Foxtel contract to watch Game of Thrones, with the company's upgraded streaming service offering a cheap alternative.

Foxtel Now has no lock in contracts and offers a two-week free trial to new customers, meaning you can potentially get the first two episodes without even paying a cent.

At just $15 per month, Foxtel Now's 'pop pack' is the cheapest way to watch GoT season 7 on the service.

 

WANT MORE THRONES?

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 ep1 - Dragonstone [Spoiler alert]

Spoil Game of Thrones? Police are on to you

Missing pieces in GoT you must know

 

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.
A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7. Contributed

The package will stream every episode at 11am, with an encore playing at 8:30pm - or you can watch it on demand after the initial airing.

With Foxtel now allowing simultaneous streaming on two devices, you could split the cost with roommate or family member and pay just $7.50 per month.

As there is no lock-in contracts, you can also cancel your subscription after the last episode airs, meaning you only have to pay for a couple billing cycles.

Foxtel also has all the episodes from seasons 1-6 if you're in the mood for a refresh.


ITUNES AND GOOGLE PLAY

While Foxtel has exclusive rights to Game Of Thrones for the duration of the season, once the last episode screens it will be become available to rent or purchase online from Google Play and iTunes.

For season six, the cost iTunes has of the full season in SD and HD for $24.99.

This option has the added benefit of being able to binge-watch the whole season in one go, although if you are a big fan, you will have to avoid two months of spoilers on social media. Good luck with that.


DVD / BLU-RAY

Yes, some people still buy DVDs and Blu-ray and getting Game Of Thrones season 7 on physical media will offer the benefit of a physical collectors edition and an array of exclusive special features - if you wait 10 months after the final episode airs.

Based on the pricing of season 6, you can expect to pay $24.98 on DVD or $29.98 for Blu-ray, with the later offering the most premium audio and video quality of any format.


BE CAUTIOUS OF PIRACY

While many might be quick to claim availability options are too limited in Australia, it must be pointed out that customers in the US face the same structure.

In the states customers would need a subscription for HBO Now as it holds exclusive rights, like Foxtel does in Australia.

With such an investment into the show, HBO has recently become for active in its fight against Game of Thrones pirates.

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.
Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones. Foxtel

Last year, HBO's anti-piracy partner IP Echelon sent thousands of warnings to ISPs, calling for them to take action against alleged pirates of Game of Thrones season 6.

"As the owner of the IP address, HBO requests that [ISP] immediately contact the subscriber who was assigned the IP address at the date and time below with the details of this notice, and take the proper steps to prevent further downloading or sharing of unauthorised content and additional infringement notices," the warning read, reported TorrentFreak.

Legally, ISPs are not obligated to forward these emails, but don't be surprised if you receive one in your inbox.

HBO and Foxtel have also been aggressive in getting piracy sites blocked, with the most popular torrents removed shortly after they appear online.

News Corp, the publisher of this website, is a 50 per cent owner of Foxtel.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  foxtel game of thrones

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
‘BUY NOW’: Petrol prices drop below $1 in Ipswich

‘BUY NOW’: Petrol prices drop below $1 in Ipswich

“It’s been nearly a year since prices have been this low.”

New Acland court hearing fast tracked

A court has agreed to prioritise New Hope's judicial review of the Land Court's recommendation that the proposed New Acland expansion be rejected.

New Hope warns New Acland running out of coal

Vegemite, cheese and beef pie: Would you eat it?

Carlton AFLW star Tayla Harris tries the new Vegemite and cheese pie from Four 'N Twenty. Picture: Jay Town

Four'N Twenty Vegemite pies go on sale in Coles

Awarding time for our unsung heroes

Murgon's Cameron Bond (right) accepts his Everyday Hero award.

'If you don't nominate your hero, who will?'

Local Partners

One Nation's Steve Dickson says LNP, ALP 'trying to lose'

ONE Nation’s Queensland leader has accused both Labor and the Liberal National Party of trying to lose the next state election.

Pisasale: CCC needs extra eight weeks to build case

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale leaves the police watch house in Brisbane, Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

The CCC needs two months to put together all the evidence.

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Miranda Kerr unveils wedding dress to Vogue

AUSTRALIAN model Miranda Kerr has finally showcased the breathtaking wedding gown she wore as she tied the knot with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

Australians score Emmy nominations

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in a scene from the TV series Big Little Lies. Supplied by Foxtel.

FOUR Australian actors, including Nicole Kidman, have received nods.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 ep1 - Dragonstone

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING - this story contains spoilers*

Packing for Splendour? Here's the weather forecast

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

What's in store for the festival weekend:

Why this Youtuber let her best friend sleep with her man

Lena and Emily lie on the bed as they wait for Adam to arrive.

Vlogger reveals why she let her best friend sleep with her boyfriend

Spoil Game of Thrones? Police are on to you

Ellie Kendrick and Isaac Hempstead Wright in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

NSW Police Force knows that spoilers are dark and full of terrors.

Online fundraiser for prison escapee falls flat

Bali jail escapee turned international fugitive Shaun Davidson is more likely to be hiding out in south east Asia than Europe or the Middle East, where he reportedly checked in on one of his five Facebook accounts. Picture: Supplied

Online fundraiser for Bali prison escapee fails to gain support

TOWNHOUSE LIVING – IT DOESN’T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS ONE!

4/38 Cooinda Street, Eastern Heights 4305

Town House 3 2 1 Offers above...

This has to be the ultimate in townhouse living. This security gated townhouse development is located right in the heart of Eastern Heights so you have quick...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY JILL FRANKLIN. JOIN FORCES WITH IPSWICH&#39;S TRUE SUPER AGENTS!!

25/21B Hunter Street, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 2 1 Sold for...

Beautifully presented townhouse in popular Brassall. Throw away the car keys, save on petrol and increase your fitness levels as you can walk to schools...

Lot 3 - 35 Acres - God&#39;s Own Country

3/5 Weiers Road, Ropeley 4343

Rural 0 0 $210,000

Can you hear the call of the country? This is it - peace & quiet. The perfect spot for you to turn this piece of God's own country into your blissful rural...

Centrally Positioned Development Opportunity

9 Hall Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial andbull; Zoned Local Business and Industry (Yamanto) andbull; MCU allowing bulky goods, ... Price By...

andbull; Zoned Local Business and Industry (Yamanto) andbull; MCU allowing bulky goods, caf/restaurant, service /trades, garden centre and shop uses andbull; Three...

Medical Or Offices High profile Location

55 Robertson Road, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION WED 20TH July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character ... Auction Venue: Ray...

andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION WED 20TH July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character building renovated for commercial use andbull; Interior 168m2* Verandas 53m2*...

Zoned Ipswich CBD Medical Precinct

11 Pring Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this ... Auction...

The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this property is directly across from St Andrews Private Hospital and surrounded by medical...

Best Opportunity On The Coast!

33 Karawatha Drive, Mountain Creek 4557

House 5 2 2 Auction 30/7/17 @...

After 23 years the Owner of this home has now found it surplus to their needs, such is their situation they now need to liquidate the property to focus on other...

Country Living

304 Haigslea-Malabar, Haigslea 4306

House 3 1 2 Auction On Site...

If you are looking for that move to country living and you are wanting to wake up each morning and enjoy views of distant mountains and rolling grassy hills then...

Is this the Best Value Home in Springfield Lakes?!

67 O'Possum Circuit, Springfield Lakes 4300

House 4 2 2 $419,000

I personally think that it is! If you have been house hunting for long then I also think that you will agree with me. So the obvious question is - why suffer...

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION!!!! OWNER MOVED &amp; WANTS IT SOLD

47 Rea Road, Karalee 4306

6 2 4 ONLY $589,000...

EXTRAORDINARY VALUE FOR BIG FAMILY HOME ON JUST OVER 7 ACRES (2.86Ha) of PRIME LAND in KARALEE Growth Corridor Just over 7 acres (2.86Ha) of Development or...

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!