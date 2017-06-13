Funding for local clubs

FUNDING BOOST: The Centenary Men's Shed was one of eight groups to receive funding.

EIGHT community organisations in the seat of Mt Ommaney have received funding through the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

The groups who received the grant through the Gambling Community Benefit Fund are:

Centenary Suburbs Men's Shed Inc - $29,900 to install solar and upgrade their internal and external areas.

St Catherine's United Football Club - $25,002 to purchase new kitchen equipment.

Good News Community Playgroup - $21,230 to install softball areas.

Centenary Combine Sporting Association Inc - $20,000 to purchase new office furniture and video equipment.

Western Districts Baseball Club Inc - $17,998 to purchase a new grandstand.

Oxley State School P and C - $15,290 to purchase an industrial fan.

McLeod Country Golf Club - $10,000 to repair their roof and replace their carpet.

Queensland Country Women's Association Oxley Branch - $7,200 to purchase a solar system.

Member for Mt Ommaney Tarnya Smith said the funding these groups received would go a long way in improving their facilities for the community to enjoy.

"Most of our community and sporting groups here in Mt Ommaney are not-for-profit organisations that are typically run by volunteers and parents,” she said.

"(Funding) will benefit the organisation in either improving their facilities or purchase much needed items.”